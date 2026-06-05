A scheme aimed at providing more external support for pupils with SEND in mainstream schools should see “time limited” support from experts, new government guidance has said.

Town halls must develop an “experts at hand” service that will see health professionals and specialist teachers made available to support SEND pupils in mainstream schools. Government is giving £1.8 billion to councils over the next three years, with delivery from September.

The DfE has set out how local area partnerships – made up of councils and local NHS boards – should develop their offer in year 1.

Members of the expert panel to develop national inclusion standards and specialist provision packages have also been announced. Dr Anne Gordon will be the health-co chair alongside the government’s inclusion tsar, Tom Rees.

1. ‘Time limited’ support

New guidance has fleshed out the role of experts at hand, which should include speech and language therapists, occupational therapists education psychologists or trainee education psychologists and specialist teachers from special and AP settings.

Guidance says: “In most cases, support from the experts at hand offer should be time-limited, with the aim of building the skills and confidence of settings so they can effectively support the child or young person independently.”

Different LAs will receive grants depending on their existing workforce capacity. The DfE will look at evidence of shortages, current use within the local systems, and the extent to which expertise targets unmet needs in mainstream provision, as set out in a local SEND reform plan.

2. ‘Highly specific’ one-to-one support

Guidance sets out how experts will support individual pupils, staff members and system-level change.

Councils and health bodies must publish a local offer setting out how these three layers will be supported through experts.

Pupils could be supported through “light touch assessment”, observation and individualised support, as well as in group or whole-class interventions.

Experts can also support transitions and reintegration.

Guidance says that time-limited one-to-one support may be provided, but only where needs are “highly specific or where the geographic isolation of the setting makes group delivery impractical”.

3. Embedding inclusive practice

Experts at hand should also support settings and staff to embed inclusive practice through training and coaching.

They could observe classrooms and give feedback, adapt teaching approaches and curriculum and help develop specialist roles within a school.

At a system level, councils should set up “clear routes to access advice and guidance” such as helplines, drop ins or digital platforms.

4. Expert panel announced

The DfE has also announced all members of the expert panel which will develop national inclusion standards and specialist provision packages.

The standards will be used to embed consistent practice across mainstream settings, while the packages will inform what provision is needed for a pupil accessing an education, health and care plan.

Dr Anne Gordon, a consultant occupational therapist has been announced as the health co-chair of the panel. Tom Rees, the DfE’s inclusion tsar, was announced as the education co-chair in March.

The full panel is: