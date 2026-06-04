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5 June 2026

Schools expect cuts to PE provision after funding shake up

Speedy introduction of a new partnerships network is forcing leaders to rethink budgets

Esmé Kenney

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Schools expect to cut coaching staff and SEND-inclusive provision following the governments decision to scrap the primary PE and sport premium.

Leaders are having to rethink budgets including commitments they have already made following the announcement the government will instead fund a new partnerships network model run by a national supplier.

The Department for Education made the announcement just before half term, angering school leaders and casting already-set budgets into doubt. The new partnerships network will run from next spring.

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