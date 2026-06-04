Schools expect cuts to PE provision after funding shake up

Schools expect to cut coaching staff and SEND-inclusive provision following the government’s decision to scrap the primary PE and sport premium.

Leaders are having to rethink budgets – including commitments they have already made – following the announcement the government will instead fund a new partnerships network model run by a national supplier.

The Department for Education made the announcement just before half term, angering school leaders and casting already-set budgets into doubt. The new partnerships network will run from next spring.