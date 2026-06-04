Schools expect cuts to PE provision after funding shake up

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Schools expect to cut coaching staff and SEND-inclusive provision following the government’s decision to scrap the primary PE and sport premium. Leaders are having to rethink budgets – including commitments they have already made – following the announcement the government will instead fund a new partnerships network model run by a national supplier. The Department for Education made the announcement just before half term, angering school leaders and casting already-set budgets into doubt. The new partnerships network will run from next spring. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.