Movers and shakers: Arco Academy, BWCET, Endeavour

This week’s movers and shakers include a cold water swimmer, a football coach and a dedicated Joy Division fan. This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community. We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits. Jeffery Quaye Chief executive, Arco Academy Start date September Current role National director of education and standards, Aspirations Academies Trust Interesting fact Jeffery has a longstanding passion for engineering and remains committed to inspiring students to pursue excellence within the field. Academic awards have been established in his name at both the University of Hertfordshire and the University of Ghana. Lucie Stephenson Chief executive officer, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust Start date April Previous role Acting CEO, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust Interesting fact Lucie enjoys spending time outdoors and she is a keen cold water swimmer, something that certainly helps with her resilience and perspective, whatever the weather. Julie Fossey Director, Ted Wragg Institute Start date April Previous job Headteacher, West Exe School Interesting fact Julie speaks fluent Spanish after living and working in Spain for eight years. In fact, she has twin Spanish grandchildren. Dean Rosembert Principal, Chantry Academy Start date April Previous role Principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy Interesting fact Dean was voted Norfolk Black role model of the year in 2012. Sadie Whyte Headteacher at St Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School Start date September Current role Deputy head of school, Oaklands Catholic School and Sixth Form College Interesting fact Sadie is a Scout leader and had the privilege of leading a unit to the World Scout Jamboree in 2023. She will attend the next one in 2027 as part of the UK contingent team. Claire Moloney-Banks Chief executive, Olympus Academy Trust Start date April Previous role Interim CEO, Olympus Academy Trust Interesting fact Claire is petrified of heights, but she overcame this fear to complete a 15,000ft skydive to raise money for the National Autistic Society, which does incredible work supporting young people and their families, a cause very close to her heart. John Halstead Chief finance and operations officer, Endeavour Learning Trust Start date April Previous role Chief finance and operations officer, Consilium Academies Interesting fact Outside of work John enjoys coaching his son's under 9s grassroots team in Bolton, regularly enter them into tournaments to give them some amazing experiences. This includes playing at English Football League stadiums such as Bolton Wanderers and Fleetwood Town. Emma Hyde Head of governance, compliance and risk at Endeavour Learning Trust Start date April Previous role Governance development lead, Star Academies Interesting fact Emma was a keen scuba diver growing up and achieved rescue diver status, with her favourite place to dive being in Gozo, which is just off Malta. Paul K Ainsworth Chief executive, National Association for Able Children in Education Start date September Current role School improvement adviser and writer Interesting fact Paul has a love of the post punk Manchester music scene, particularly Joy Division and has seen their bass player, Peter Hook, in concert ten times. Stacey Ward Director of inclusion, Thrive Co-operative Learning Trust Start date September Current role Principal, Aspire Academy Interesting fact Stacey has a strong sense of wanderlust, visiting 44 countries and completing many a road/rail trip abroad and in the UK. Stacey has worked with schools in China, Poland, Sierra Leone and Moldova, running school trips, teacher development/pupil exchanges and presenting at conferences, most recently on AP in Beijing.