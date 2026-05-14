Skip to content
15 May 2026

Movers and shakers: Arco Academy, BWCET, Endeavour

This week’s movers include a cold water swimmer, a football coach and a dedicated Joy Division fan

Schools Week Reporter

More from this author
1 min read
|

See comments

This week’s movers and shakers include a cold water swimmer, a football coach and a dedicated Joy Division fan.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Headshot of Jeffery Quaye

Jeffery Quaye

Chief executive, Arco Academy

Start date

September

Current role

National director of education and standards, Aspirations Academies Trust

Interesting fact

Jeffery has a longstanding passion for engineering and remains committed to inspiring students to pursue excellence within the field. Academic awards have been established in his name at both the University of Hertfordshire and the University of Ghana.

Headshot of Lucie Stephenson

Lucie Stephenson

Chief executive officer, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust

Start date

April

Previous role

Acting CEO, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust

Interesting fact

Lucie enjoys spending time outdoors and she is a keen cold water swimmer, something that certainly helps with her resilience and perspective, whatever the weather.

Headshot of Julie Fossey

Julie Fossey

Director, Ted Wragg Institute

Start date

April

Previous job

Headteacher, West Exe School

Interesting fact

Julie speaks fluent Spanish after living and working in Spain for eight years. In fact, she has twin Spanish grandchildren.

Headshot of Dean Rosembert

Dean Rosembert

Principal, Chantry Academy

Start date

April

Previous role

Principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

Interesting fact

Dean was voted Norfolk Black role model of the year in 2012.

Headshot of Sadie Whyte

Sadie Whyte

Headteacher at St Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School

Start date

September

Current role

Deputy head of school, Oaklands Catholic School and Sixth Form College

Interesting fact

Sadie is a Scout leader and had the privilege of leading a unit to the World Scout Jamboree in 2023. She will attend the next one in 2027 as part of the UK contingent team.

Headshot of Claire Moloney-Banks

Claire Moloney-Banks

Chief executive, Olympus Academy Trust

Start date

April

Previous role

Interim CEO, Olympus Academy Trust

Interesting fact

Claire is petrified of heights, but she overcame this fear to complete a 15,000ft skydive to raise money for the National Autistic Society, which does incredible work supporting young people and their families, a cause very close to her heart.

Headshot of John Halstead

John Halstead

Chief finance and operations officer, Endeavour Learning Trust

Start date

April

Previous role

Chief finance and operations officer, Consilium Academies

Interesting fact

Outside of work John enjoys coaching his son's under 9s grassroots team in Bolton, regularly enter them into tournaments to give them some amazing experiences. This includes playing at English Football League stadiums such as Bolton Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

Headshot of Emma Hyde

Emma Hyde

Head of governance, compliance and risk at Endeavour Learning Trust

Start date

April

Previous role

Governance development lead, Star Academies

Interesting fact

Emma was a keen scuba diver growing up and achieved rescue diver status, with her favourite place to dive being in Gozo, which is just off Malta.

Headshot of Paul K Ainsworth

Paul K Ainsworth

Chief executive, National Association for Able Children in Education

Start date

September

Current role

School improvement adviser and writer

Interesting fact

Paul has a love of the post punk Manchester music scene, particularly Joy Division and has seen their bass player, Peter Hook, in concert ten times.

Headshot of Stacey Ward

Stacey Ward

Director of inclusion, Thrive Co-operative Learning Trust

Start date

September

Current role

Principal, Aspire Academy

Interesting fact

Stacey has a strong sense of wanderlust, visiting 44 countries and completing many a road/rail trip abroad and in the UK. Stacey has worked with schools in China, Poland, Sierra Leone and Moldova, running school trips, teacher development/pupil exchanges and presenting at conferences, most recently on AP in Beijing.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Movers and Shakers

No Comments

More from this topic

Ark boss Lucy Heller to step down after 22 years

Two CEOs will be appointed to replace the influential academy trust chief executive
1w | Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Ofsted, DRET, The Brilliant Club

This week’s movers and shakers include an avid motorcyclist, a Bollywood backing dancer and a roller derby ...
31 Mar 2026 | Movers and Shakers

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ofsted ‘confident’ schools can’t predict inspections using website downloads
11h | Ofsted
Early Access

Member early access content

Long Read

Missions impossible? The flagship policy due in September
11h | Schools
Early Access

Member early access content

Investigation

Revealed: The uneven split of £1.6 billion inclusion fund
11h | Inclusion

Exclusive

Pupils CAN bring phones to school to use GCSE results app – DfE
11h | Assessment

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
8 Apr 2026 Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
8 Apr 2026 FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Secondary English curriculum ‘crowds out’ reading for pleasure

11h | Curriculum

£32 million ‘big bet’ home learning challenge launched

11h | Schools

Long Read

The Valentine’s Day message that started a four-year RAAC ordeal

11h | School buildings

Exclusive

Phillipson overturns 1 in 12 verdicts in teacher misconduct cases

11h | Safeguarding

Councils breach funding rules (again) due to SEND deficits

11h | School funding