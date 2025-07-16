Home All news
David Ross Education Trust appoints new CEO

He will take over from Stuart Burns at one of England's biggest MATs

16 Jul 2025, 12:00

Julian Appleyard has been appointed as CEO of one of England’s biggest academy trusts.

Appleyard will take over from Stuart Burns at the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) in the autumn.

Appleyard is currently chief executive of Pontefract Academies Trust, a nine-school cross-phase trust in West Yorkshire. 

Since joining in 2018, a press release announcing the move said Appleyward had undertaken a “significant transformation” across both primary and secondary phases.

Before that, Appleyard was founding principal of Rochdale Sixth Form College, the first sixth form nationally to be rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted at first inspection.

He was awarded the OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2016 for services to education.

‘Strong foundations in place’

Burns, who was CEO for five years, announced he was stepping down in February.

Appleyard said he is “so pleased to be joining a trust which shared the same high expectations and ambitions for pupils” as his current employer.

“From getting to know the DRET team, it’s clear that there are very strong foundations in place and from which we can build further in this next chapter,” he added.

DRET runs 36 schools in total, making it one of the largest trusts in England. Burns’ departure also follows several among the biggest MATs.

Earlier this month, Sir Paul Tarn announced he will be retiring from Delta Academies Trust.

Meanwhile, Russell Hobby is due to take over 45-school The Kemnal Academies Trust in August, after Dr Karen Roberts retires, and GLF Schools is looking for a permanent CEO after Julian Drinkall left suddenly in May.

David Ross

David Ross, chair of the David Ross Education Trust said Appleyard had “built an impressive track record” and is “passionate about our mission to broaden horizons and to provide our pupils with a world-class education”.

Ross said the trust is in a “strong position” with nearly all schools rated ‘good’ or better by Ofsted and the strongest SATs results in its primary schools this year.

“Julian is extremely well placed to build on this platform to deliver excellence across the board. We are confident that under his leadership the trust will continue to go from strength to strength,” Ross added.

