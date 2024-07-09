Home All news
Exams

NCFE fined £300k for 2022 T-level exam fiasco

Awarding body has promised errors will not happen again

Awarding body has promised errors will not happen again

Anviksha Patel

Senior reporter

9 Jul 2024, 10:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A major exam board has been fined £300,000 for “major failings” in its 2022 health and science T-level exam papers.

In a notice published this morning, exams regulator Ofqual said its “unprecedented” investigation into NCFE found several regulatory breaches that resulted in around 1,200 first-year students’ results being withdrawn and recalculated that year.

Over 700 of those received amended grades.

Ofqual said NCFE failed to develop “valid” question papers for the healthcare, healthcare science, and science T Level exams in 2022 and experienced “additional issues” in 2023 relating to the management of assessment evidence from settings.

NCFE has admitted the breaches and accepted the fine.

The organisation, which is a charity, said it had invested in additional experts and enhanced its staff training, guidance and procedures.

The £300,000 fine, around 0.7 per cent of NCFE’s annual income, comes as its latest accounts revealed the charity had written off over £2.5 million because of low student recruitment on the flagship T-level qualifications.

DfE recently launched a “route-by-route” review of T-level content and assessment to boost recruitment to the flagship qualification following government data confirming “worrying” dropout rates.

However, where T-levels, and the successor Advanced British Standard qualification, now stand in light of Labour’s promise of a “comprehensive post-16 education strategy” remains unclear.

‘Major failings’

NCFE’s exams fiasco began in summer 2022 after large numbers of health and science T-level students complained about receiving lower-than-expected first-year grades. 

Catherine Large

An initial Ofqual investigation found a catalogue of issues including question errors and inadequate mark schemes. The watchdog ruled that students’ grades did not validly measure their performance.

Last year, David Gallagher, chief executive of NCFE, told our sister paper FE Week the awarding body raised issues about the T-levels’ common core science content, designed by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (IfATE) route panel, and queried the breadth and depth of the technical specification.

Catherine Large, Ofqual’s executive director of vocational and technical qualifications, said the watchdog had been closely monitoring NCFE since the “serious” case in 2022.

“Students must have confidence in their results, whatever qualification they take. To achieve this, we set legally binding standards for all awarding organisations to adhere to.

“NCFE has co-operated throughout the enforcement process and accepts the outcome of our investigation and the fine.”

Large added that it was a “serious case in which we identified major failings in 2022, and NCFE have been closely monitored by Ofqual since. I am pleased that they are committed to making significant improvements.”

NCFE apologises

Gallagher said today: “We have apologised to students, providers, and parents for the issues that occurred with the delivery of the T-level assessments, which led to regulatory action. 

“Since these incidents, we’ve taken a number of measures to ensure these issues do not happen again and so that all our qualifications and assessments going forward are of the highest standard.

“This has included, among other things, enhancing our quality assurance processes, introducing a new risk management system, bringing in additional experts and resources, and enhancing our training, guidance, and procedures. 

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Ofqual on our robust action plan and further strengthening our commitment to quality.”

This is the latest set of regulatory fines imposed on awarding organisations by Ofqual. 

AQA was fined £1.1 million in 2019 for failing to ensure re-marks and moderations were carried out independently. 

A similar issue led to a record-breaking £1.2 million penalty issued to Pearson in 2022.

And earlier this year, City and Guilds was fined £200,000 for errors in some of its exam materials.  

Funds recovered from these fines are passed to the Treasury.

Latest education roles from

ECHP- Adviser

ECHP- Adviser

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Adult Study Support Assistant

Adult Study Support Assistant

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Head of MIS and Business Support

Head of MIS and Business Support

New Directions College

View job
Progress & Performance Tutor

Progress & Performance Tutor

MidKent College

View job
Student Enrichment Officer

Student Enrichment Officer

MidKent College

View job
Assistant Coach (Rugby)

Assistant Coach (Rugby)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Exams
Exclusive

T-level drop-outs switch to courses due for axe

90% of T-level drop-outs who switched to other technical courses went on to qualifications due to be defunded

Shane Chowen

Exams

Exams: Entries boost in statistics and engineering GCSEs

Further maths and physics A-levels also see increase in entries, but GCSE citizenship and A-level sociology become less popular

Freddie Whittaker

Exams

Sir Ian Bauckham is Keegan’s pick for permanent Ofqual chief

But his confirmation will be left up to whoever forms the next government

Freddie Whittaker

Exams

Civil service boss: Covid exams U-turn ‘most awful governing ever’

Simon Case said in August 2020 that 'lots of people should lose their heads' over exams fiasco

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *