Home All news
Exams

Pearson faces record £1.3m fine for letting examiners remark own work

'No evidence' students received the wrong outcomes but schools awarded £300k compensation

'No evidence' students received the wrong outcomes but schools awarded £300k compensation

31 Aug 2022, 13:35

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Exam board Pearson could be fined a record-breaking £1.35 million for allowing examiners to remark their own work and issuing incorrect certificates – with schools to be paid £320,000 in compensation. 

Regulator Ofqual has published two notices saying it intends to fine the global company based on failures in awarding GCSE and A-levels between 2016 and 2019.

This appears to be Ofqual’s largest ever fine – following a similar breach by AQA pre-pandemic. 

It comes as Pearson faces further pressure after delays to thousands of BTEC results this summer.

The first notice relates to Pearson not having enough examiners to carry out complaint marking reviews – impacting nearly 47,000 reviews over the four year period. 

These reviews can be requested by schools – but a fee is attached, unless an error is found. 

The failures therefore have the potential to seriously undermine public confidence in the review of marking system, and the qualifications system more generally

Ofqual says Pearson “knowingly” allocated reviews of marking to examiners with previous involvement in the original marking. 

It says opportunities to remedy the problem were missed in 2018, when it was raised with Ofqual, meaning another 11,000 reviews were checked by people who had originally marked these papers. 

Pearson did not retain a workforce of “appropriate size” to carry out the reviews, Ofqual added.

‘Serious breaches’ of the rules

But the regulator said there is no evidence to show students received the wrong outcomes as 99 per cent of reviews were carried out by Pearson’s most senior examiners who had received training. 

However, Pearson’s actions were “serious breaches” of the conditions Ofqual sets out for exam boards. 

The regulator said they “are integral to the effectiveness and purpose of the system of reviewing marking. 

“The failures therefore have the potential to seriously undermine public confidence in the review of marking system, and the qualifications system more generally.”

Pearson accepted its failings and said it will compensate all schools with credit notes where reviews of marking were not undertaken by a fresh examiner. This totals £320,510 across 36,807 reviews where a fee was charged. 

AQA was caught up in a similar situation in 2020 when it had to pay Ofqual £350,000 and schools compensation of £737,750 – totalling over £1 million.

But Ofqual said Pearson’s case is “more serious” as it spanned over four years and Pearson missed chances to rectify the situation, resulting in the larger £1.2 million fine.

However this would not exceed 10 per cent of Pearson’s total annual turnover. 

Incorrect short course certificates

Ofqual also plans to fine Pearson £150,000 for issuing inaccurate certificates for short course GCSE results in 2017 and 2018. 

In total, 8,361 certificates omitted the words ‘short course’ and instead appeared as a full GCSE. 

Ofqual said there was a “substantial” delay of nearly two months before Pearson wrote to schools to recall certificates. 

Pearson can now make representations to Ofqual’s enforcement committee before a final amount is decided. 

It’s not the first time Pearson has been fined after another certification problem in 2016 – leaving them with a financial penalty of £85,000. 

A spokesperson for the board said it accepts the notices, but said both issues were “fixed” by 2020 and Ofqual has confirmed “that no student grades were affected”. 

“We will be refunding schools and colleges where re-marking was not fully compliant.  We will be making representations on this notice as due process allows.”

Pearson has updated its internal systems so the issue does not happen again and recruited additional examiners to ensure they have enough to allow for fresh marking. 

Chief regulator Dr Jo Saxton said she “won’t hesitate to take action that protects the interests of students and the qualifications that open doors for them.

“Ofqual has rules in place to prevent and manage errors and an enforcement system to deal with breaches of those rules. We will use our full powers to hold awarding organisations to account for serious breaches of our rules.”

She added millions of qualifications “have been awarded safely and on time over the last two weeks and students can have full confidence in their grades”.

More from this theme

Exams

GCSE results 2022: 8 key trends in England’s data

What did we learn from data on the first summer exams since 2019?

Samantha Booth

Exams
GCSE results day 2022 saw a decline on the proportion of top grades

GCSE results 2022: Only 9 per cent drop in top grades

The fall in top GCSE grades takes results only a third of the way back to 2019 levels, when...

John Dickens

Exams
Assistive technology admissions
Exclusive

Pearson warns 7,000 pupils won’t get BTEC results tomorrow

It comes as exam boards finally admit nearly 2,000 grades still to be issued five days after results day

Samantha Booth

Exams

Major exam reform the ‘last thing schools need’, warns ex-DfE adviser

'Incremental improvement' model would help 'resource-starved' schools, Sam Freedman says

Samantha Booth

Exams

Ofqual launches BTECs delay review but Pearson tight-lipped on number in limbo

Labour and sector leaders demand answers over four-day wait

Samantha Booth

Exams
AQA employees will strike during A-level results day, UNISON has announced

AQA staff to strike on A-level and GCSE results days, Unison confirms

But union claims of results disruption branded 'scaremongering' by schools minister

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.