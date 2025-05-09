British Sign Language GCSE ‘unlikely before 2028’

The Department for Education initially hoped the qualification would be launched in autumn this year

The Department for Education initially hoped the qualification would be launched in autumn this year

A much-anticipated GCSE in British Sign Language is not expected to be taught until 2028 at the earliest, three years later than planned.

The Department for Education initially hoped the qualification would be launched in autumn this year, but progress has stalled.

Ofqual last week launched its second consultation on the new exam, which it said marked “significant progress toward a fresh qualification that has the potential to connect communities”.

But the watchdog said the outcome of the consultation – a standard part of developing a new qualification – will only be published in September.

If could not clarify when the qualification will be rolled out, saying the timeline depended on exam boards.

After reviewing the current consultation, Ofqual expects to confirm its decision on the qualification rules this autumn.

Interested boards can then develop their offers, which must go through Ofqual’s accreditation.

‘Disheartening and disappointing’

None of the boards would provide details on a potential timeline, with AQA saying it depended on “various factors”.

But one insider said it was likely the earliest it could be taught was September 2028, with the first exams in 2030.

Simon Want, the head of policy and influencing at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said deaf youngsters has been campaigning for the qualification for years. “The continued delays and missed deadlines are incredibly disheartening and disappointing. Deaf children and their classmates deserve better.”

He acknowledged it was important that the course was robust and credible, and that it met pupils’ needs.

But he said: “Every year that goes by is a missed opportunity for a generation of children eager to learn BSL.”

The British Deaf Association also welcomed the consultation as “a step in the right direction”, but was concerned about the long delays.

‘Highest quality’

The government relaxed its position on the creation of a BSL GCSE in 2018, following threats of a legal challenge by the family of 12-year-old deaf pupil Daniel Jillings.

In 2019, Nick Gibb, the then-education secretary, confirmed the DfE was working to develop draft subject content for the GCSE, which it said it wanted to introduce “as soon as possible”.

Conservative ministers pledged to introduce the qualification from September this year. But Ofqual warned it wouldn’t be possible in that timeframe.

Ofqual’s first consultation in 2023 looked at “high-level principles” for the qualification. The latest, running until June 25, seeks views on specific areas such as accessibility of assessments, vocabulary and grammar, and the structure of non-exam assessments.

The DfE said its focus is on ensuring the qualification is the “highest quality” and “serves the needs” of students and teachers.