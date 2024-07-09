Slight rise in pupils meeting overall expected standard, but attainment not yet back to pre-pandemic high

The proportion of pupils meeting the government’s “expected standard” in reading, writing and maths SATs rose slightly this year, but is still not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

Results data published by the government this morning shows 61 per cent met the benchmark in the three tests, up from 60 per cent in 2023.

In 2022, following two years of SATs cancellations due to Covid, the proportion reaching the expected standard in the three subjects dropped to 59 per cent, down from 65 per cent in 2019 and the lowest seen since 2016.

This year’s data shows a slight improvement in reading, writing and science, while attainment in maths and grammar, punctuation and spelling remained unchanged this year.

In reading, the proportion meeting the expected standard rose from 73 to 74 per cent. In writing, this increased from 71 to 72 per cent.

In maths, the proportion meeting the expected standard remained unchanged at 73 per cent. Grammar, punctuation and spelling attainment also remained unchanged at 72 per cent.

The proportion meeting the expected standard in science rose from 80 to 81 per cent.

Before the pandemic, attainment in reading fluctuated between 72 and 73 per cent, while attainment in writing stood at 78 per cent, maths at 79 per cent, grammar, punctuation and spelling at 78 per cent and science at 83 per cent.

Leaders question ‘purpose’ of tests

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said year 6 pupils “should be immensely proud of their achievements throughout this year. They, and their teachers and school leaders have worked incredibly hard”.

But his union “remains concerned about the purpose of year 6 SATs. In our recent member survey only 8 per cent of respondents agreed that statutory assessments inform future teaching and learning.

“We urge the new government reconsider the value and purpose of statutory assessments for schools, parents and children. They are given disproportionate significance and pile pressure onto pupils and staff, causing unnecessary stress and in some cases harming their wellbeing.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.