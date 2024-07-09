Scaled scores for 2024 key stage 2 SATs announced

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2024 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.
To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.
Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.
The marks required for 2024 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:
– Maths: 54 out of 110 (down from 56 in 2023)
– Reading: 27 out of 50 (up from 24 in 2023)
– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (down from 36 in 2023)
The full list:
English grammar, punctuation and spelling
|Raw score
|Scaled score
|0 – 2
|No scaled score
|3
|80
|4
|81
|5
|82
|6
|83
|7
|84
|8
|85
|9
|86
|10
|86
|11
|87
|12
|88
|13
|88
|14
|89
|15
|90
|16
|90
|17
|91
|18
|91
|19
|92
|20
|92
|21
|93
|22
|94
|23
|94
|24
|95
|25
|95
|26
|95
|27
|96
|28
|96
|29
|97
|30
|97
|31
|98
|32
|98
|33
|99
|34
|99
|35
|100
|36
|100
|37
|101
|38
|101
|39
|102
|40
|102
|41
|103
|42
|103
|43
|104
|44
|104
|45
|105
|46
|105
|47
|106
|48
|106
|49
|107
|50
|108
|51
|108
|52
|109
|53
|110
|54
|110
|55
|111
|56
|112
|57
|112
|58
|113
|59
|114
|60
|115
|61
|116
|62
|117
|63
|118
|64
|119
|65
|120
|66
|120
|67
|120
|68
|120
|69
|120
|70
|120
English reading
|Raw score
|Scaled score
|0 – 2
|No scaled score
|3
|80
|4
|82
|5
|83
|6
|84
|7
|85
|8
|86
|9
|87
|10
|88
|11
|89
|12
|90
|13
|90
|14
|91
|15
|92
|16
|93
|17
|93
|18
|94
|19
|95
|20
|95
|21
|96
|22
|97
|23
|97
|24
|98
|25
|99
|26
|99
|27
|100
|28
|101
|29
|101
|30
|102
|31
|103
|32
|104
|33
|104
|34
|105
|35
|106
|36
|107
|37
|108
|38
|108
|39
|109
|40
|110
|41
|111
|42
|113
|43
|114
|44
|115
|45
|116
|46
|118
|47
|119
|48
|120
|49
|120
|50
|120
Mathematics
|Raw score
|Scaled score
|0 – 2
|No scaled score
|3
|81
|4
|82
|5
|83
|6
|84
|7
|84
|8
|85
|9
|86
|10
|86
|11
|87
|12
|87
|13
|88
|14
|88
|15
|89
|16
|89
|17
|90
|18
|90
|19
|90
|20
|91
|21
|91
|22
|91
|23
|92
|24
|92
|25
|92
|26
|93
|27
|93
|28
|93
|29
|94
|30
|94
|31
|94
|32
|94
|33
|95
|34
|95
|35
|95
|36
|96
|37
|96
|38
|96
|39
|96
|40
|96
|41
|97
|42
|97
|43
|97
|44
|97
|45
|98
|46
|98
|47
|98
|48
|98
|49
|99
|50
|99
|51
|99
|52
|99
|53
|99
|54
|100
|55
|100
|56
|100
|57
|100
|58
|101
|59
|101
|60
|101
|61
|101
|62
|101
|63
|102
|64
|102
|65
|102
|66
|102
|67
|103
|68
|103
|69
|103
|70
|103
|71
|103
|72
|104
|73
|104
|74
|104
|75
|104
|76
|105
|77
|105
|78
|105
|79
|105
|80
|106
|81
|106
|82
|106
|83
|106
|84
|107
|85
|107
|86
|107
|87
|108
|88
|108
|89
|108
|90
|109
|91
|109
|92
|109
|93
|110
|94
|110
|95
|111
|96
|111
|97
|111
|98
|112
|99
|112
|100
|113
|101
|114
|102
|114
|103
|115
|104
|116
|105
|117
|106
|118
|107
|119
|108
|120
|109
|120
|110
|120
Your thoughts