Scaled scores for 2024 key stage 2 SATs announced

Department for Education publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

9 Jul 2024, 7:54

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2024 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2024 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 54 out of 110 (down from 56 in 2023)

– Reading: 27 out of 50 (up from 24 in 2023)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (down from 36 in 2023)

The full list:

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

Raw scoreScaled score
0 – 2No scaled score
380
481
582
683
784
885
986
1086
1187
1288
1388
1489
1590
1690
1791
1891
1992
2092
2193
2294
2394
2495
2595
2695
2796
2896
2997
3097
3198
3298
3399
3499
35100
36100
37101
38101
39102
40102
41103
42103
43104
44104
45105
46105
47106
48106
49107
50108
51108
52109
53110
54110
55111
56112
57112
58113
59114
60115
61116
62117
63118
64119
65120
66120
67120
68120
69120
70120

English reading

Raw scoreScaled score
0 – 2No scaled score
380
482
583
684
785
886
987
1088
1189
1290
1390
1491
1592
1693
1793
1894
1995
2095
2196
2297
2397
2498
2599
2699
27100
28101
29101
30102
31103
32104
33104
34105
35106
36107
37108
38108
39109
40110
41111
42113
43114
44115
45116
46118
47119
48120
49120
50120

Mathematics

Raw scoreScaled score
0 – 2No scaled score
381
482
583
684
784
885
986
1086
1187
1287
1388
1488
1589
1689
1790
1890
1990
2091
2191
2291
2392
2492
2592
2693
2793
2893
2994
3094
3194
3294
3395
3495
3595
3696
3796
3896
3996
4096
4197
4297
4397
4497
4598
4698
4798
4898
4999
5099
5199
5299
5399
54100
55100
56100
57100
58101
59101
60101
61101
62101
63102
64102
65102
66102
67103
68103
69103
70103
71103
72104
73104
74104
75104
76105
77105
78105
79105
80106
81106
82106
83106
84107
85107
86107
87108
88108
89108
90109
91109
92109
93110
94110
95111
96111
97111
98112
99112
100113
101114
102114
103115
104116
105117
106118
107119
108120
109120
110120

Lecturer in Clinical Health

Student Enrichment Officer

Senior Progress & Performance Tutor

Child in Care Administrator / Learning Mentor

Lecturer in Hairdressing

Lecturer in Beauty Therapy

