Scaled scores for 2024 key stage 2 SATs announced

Department for Education publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2024 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2024 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 54 out of 110 (down from 56 in 2023)

– Reading: 27 out of 50 (up from 24 in 2023)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (down from 36 in 2023)

The full list:

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

Raw score Scaled score 0 – 2 No scaled score 3 80 4 81 5 82 6 83 7 84 8 85 9 86 10 86 11 87 12 88 13 88 14 89 15 90 16 90 17 91 18 91 19 92 20 92 21 93 22 94 23 94 24 95 25 95 26 95 27 96 28 96 29 97 30 97 31 98 32 98 33 99 34 99 35 100 36 100 37 101 38 101 39 102 40 102 41 103 42 103 43 104 44 104 45 105 46 105 47 106 48 106 49 107 50 108 51 108 52 109 53 110 54 110 55 111 56 112 57 112 58 113 59 114 60 115 61 116 62 117 63 118 64 119 65 120 66 120 67 120 68 120 69 120 70 120

English reading

Raw score Scaled score 0 – 2 No scaled score 3 80 4 82 5 83 6 84 7 85 8 86 9 87 10 88 11 89 12 90 13 90 14 91 15 92 16 93 17 93 18 94 19 95 20 95 21 96 22 97 23 97 24 98 25 99 26 99 27 100 28 101 29 101 30 102 31 103 32 104 33 104 34 105 35 106 36 107 37 108 38 108 39 109 40 110 41 111 42 113 43 114 44 115 45 116 46 118 47 119 48 120 49 120 50 120

Mathematics