This week’s movers and shakers include a keen snowboarder, a comic collector, former stand-up comedian and a leader with a passion for festivals and camping.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Mike Lewis

Chief operating officer St Albans Education Group

Start date: March

Previous job: Director of operations and delivery, NHS England

Interesting fact: Having previously organised national competitions in Austria, Mike remains a keen snowboarder, but he now spends more time leading sea kayak trips around the southern coastline and along the River Thames.

Iain Mackintosh

Director of inclusion and community, CAM Academy Trust

Start date: January

Previous job: Director of inclusion, Inspiration Trust

Interesting fact: Iain still has the first car he ever owned, a 1970 VW Beetle (although he doesn’t drive it to work every day). He is also an avid collector of American comics with over 15,000 in his collection.

Richard Taylor

Deputy CEO (operation), Leigh Academies Trust

Start date: February

Previous job: Director of people and communications, Leigh Academies Trust

Interesting fact: Richard used to perform stand-up comedy and appeared on TV several times. His first ever gig was with Taskmaster host Greg Davies, who himself once worked as a teacher.

Nicola Birch

Deputy principal at City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College

Start date: January

Previous job: Centre principal, Macclesfield College

Interesting fact: Nicola enjoys going to festivals and wild camping in her converted VW camper van. She loves to travel around the country whenever the opportunity arises.