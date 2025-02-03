Home All news
School improvement

First 20 RISE advisers appointed to turnaround ‘stuck’ schools

Government finally publishes list of 20 new support advisers

Government finally publishes list of 20 new support advisers

3 Feb 2025, 11:03

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The first 20 of the government’s new school improvement advisers have been appointed – with 17 from academy trusts and just one directly representing a council.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson set out plans today for how government intervention will work alongside proposed Ofsted report cards.

Details are yet to be published, but she announced £20 million to help support more than 600 ‘stuck’ schools that have received consecutive “poor” Ofsted judgments.

The regional improvement for standards and excellence teams will start to work with schools from today, Phillipson said.

Government said they have “extensive educational experience and a track record of improving schools”.

The advisers were appointed by government, rather than recruited through an open application process.

The 20 includes 17 school leaders in trusts. Just one works for directly for a council: Kate Parietti, an adviser at West Berkshire council.

The other two work for school-led improvement organisations which are contracted by councils to provide support on their behalf.

More RISE advisers will be appointed later in the year.

The first 20 RISE advisers 

Joseph Ambrose, Associate Director of Strategy, Greenshaw Learning Trust

Lesley Birch, Deputy Chief Executive, Meridian Trust

Karen Bramwell, Chief Executive, Forward as One Church of England Multi Academy Trust

Kate Brunt, Chief Executive, Rivers CofE Academy Trust

Maria Dawes, Chief Executive, Schools Alliance for Excellence

Lynsey Draycott, Chief Executive, Matrix Academy Trust   

Paul Haigh, Headteacher, King Ecgbert School

Angela Holdsworth, Chief Executive, Sea View Trust

Matt Jones, Executive Principal, Ark Globe Academy and Ark Evelyn Grace Academy 

Kath Kelly, Chief Executive, Lionheart Education Trust   

Lee Mason-Ellis, Chief Executive, The Pioneer Academy

Siobhan Meredith, Executive Director of Education, Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust 

Catherine Morley, Headteacher, Theale Church of England Primary School, and Director of Education, Thames Learning Trust, Berkshire

Vanessa Ogden, Chief Executive, Mulberry Schools Trust

James Page, Chief Executive, Haringey Education Partnership

Kate Parietti, School Improvement Adviser, West Berkshire Local Authority

Maura Regan, Deputy Lieutenant, Former Chief Executive, Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust

Jonathan Taylor, Chief Executive, Sapientia Education Trust

Martin Vevers, Executive Head Secondary, Laurus Trust

Chris Wheatley , Chief Executive, Flying High Trust

Latest education roles from

Assistant Principal

Assistant Principal

Harris Academy Merton

View job
Teacher of Physics

Teacher of Physics

Harris Academy Merton

View job
Teacher of Art

Teacher of Art

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Head of MIS and Funding

Head of MIS and Funding

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
HR Advisor

HR Advisor

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Learning Support Assistant (with Intimate Care Responsibilities)

Learning Support Assistant (with Intimate Care Responsibilities)

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

School improvement
Exclusive

‘Jobs for the boys’ fears as ministers pick school improvement advisers

New regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) teams will start to be rolled out in January

Jack Dyson

School improvement
Exclusive

School improvement unaffordable for country’s biggest council

Revelation comes as ministers want local authorities to help drive their new standards agenda

Jack Dyson

School improvement
Long read

‘Who is accountable?’: Leaders question government’s new RISE teams

Despite more details about Labour's school improvement plans, there are big concerns and questions. Schools Week investigates ...

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *