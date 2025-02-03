The first 20 of the government’s new school improvement advisers have been appointed – with 17 from academy trusts and just one directly representing a council.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson set out plans today for how government intervention will work alongside proposed Ofsted report cards.

Details are yet to be published, but she announced £20 million to help support more than 600 ‘stuck’ schools that have received consecutive “poor” Ofsted judgments.

The regional improvement for standards and excellence teams will start to work with schools from today, Phillipson said.

Government said they have “extensive educational experience and a track record of improving schools”.

The advisers were appointed by government, rather than recruited through an open application process.

The 20 includes 17 school leaders in trusts. Just one works for directly for a council: Kate Parietti, an adviser at West Berkshire council.

The other two work for school-led improvement organisations which are contracted by councils to provide support on their behalf.

More RISE advisers will be appointed later in the year.

The first 20 RISE advisers

Joseph Ambrose, Associate Director of Strategy, Greenshaw Learning Trust

Lesley Birch, Deputy Chief Executive, Meridian Trust

Karen Bramwell, Chief Executive, Forward as One Church of England Multi Academy Trust

Kate Brunt, Chief Executive, Rivers CofE Academy Trust

Maria Dawes, Chief Executive, Schools Alliance for Excellence

Lynsey Draycott, Chief Executive, Matrix Academy Trust

Paul Haigh, Headteacher, King Ecgbert School

Angela Holdsworth, Chief Executive, Sea View Trust

Matt Jones, Executive Principal, Ark Globe Academy and Ark Evelyn Grace Academy

Kath Kelly, Chief Executive, Lionheart Education Trust

Lee Mason-Ellis, Chief Executive, The Pioneer Academy

Siobhan Meredith, Executive Director of Education, Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust

Catherine Morley, Headteacher, Theale Church of England Primary School, and Director of Education, Thames Learning Trust, Berkshire

Vanessa Ogden, Chief Executive, Mulberry Schools Trust

James Page, Chief Executive, Haringey Education Partnership

Kate Parietti, School Improvement Adviser, West Berkshire Local Authority

Maura Regan, Deputy Lieutenant, Former Chief Executive, Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust

Jonathan Taylor, Chief Executive, Sapientia Education Trust

Martin Vevers, Executive Head Secondary, Laurus Trust

Chris Wheatley , Chief Executive, Flying High Trust