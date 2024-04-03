Book collector, former cruise ballroom dancing teacher and one-time child TV star among those starting new jobs

Book collector, former cruise ballroom dancing teacher and one-time child TV star among those starting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen book collector, a former cruise ballroom dancing teacher and a one-time child TV star.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Richard Reeve

Headteacher, Rockwood Academy, CORE Education Trust

Start date: Friday, March 22

Previous/current job: Headteacher, Buile Hill Academy, Manchester

Interesting fact: Richard’s love of literature has led to a collection of more than 1,500 books, including rare editions.

David Weston

AI lead, Purposeful Ventures

Start date: Monday, April 1

Previous/current job: Co-chief executive, Teacher Development Trust

Interesting fact: David once taught ballroom dancing on a cruise ship, going by the name ‘Alex’ while on board. The crew bar is zero tax and everyone parties very hard…

Amanda Parry

Chief executive, HISP Multi Academy Trust

Start date: Monday, April 1

Previous/current job: Deputy chief executive, HISP

Interesting fact: While growing up, Amanda aspired to be a spy. But settling for education, she has worked for the past 20 years mostly focusing on school improvement and partnerships (made an OBE in 2022)

Lee Wilson

Chief executive, Outwood Grange Academies Trust

Start date: March

Previous/current job: Interim chief executive, OGAT

Interesting fact: Lee is an adventurous and avid traveller, and spent last summer trekking in Indonesia. He got married at Christmas.

Anneliese Yafai

Trust lead practitioner for languages, CORE Education Trust

Start date: April

Previous/current job: Director of languages and NCLE MFL hub lead, CORE

Interesting fact: Anneliese featured in a CBBC fly-on-the-wall-style school documentary series. She has never been able to live down some of her famous sayings since.

Dr Mary Bousted appointed honorary professor at UCL

Former National Education Union general secretary Dr Mary Bousted has been appointed an honorary professor at UCL’s Institute of Education.

Dr Mary Bousted

The trade unionist, who also led the Association of Teachers and Lecturers from 2003 until its merger with the National Union of Teachers in 2017, has joined the IOE’s Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research.

She has joined to “continue her work on teacher professionalism, the causes of the teaching crisis, and possible solutions to the issue”, the university said.

Bousted will “contribute to the centre’s research on professional learning and practice to support the development of teaching as an agentive profession, with the aim of enhancing educators’ capacity to impact inequalities”.

A former English teacher, Bousted studied at the IOE for a Master’s degree in language and literature in education. After teaching, she led teacher education programmes at Edge Hill University and Kingston University.