This week’s movers and shakers include a keen book collector, a former cruise ballroom dancing teacher and a one-time child TV star.
This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.
Richard Reeve
Headteacher, Rockwood Academy, CORE Education Trust
Start date: Friday, March 22
Previous/current job: Headteacher, Buile Hill Academy, Manchester
Interesting fact: Richard’s love of literature has led to a collection of more than 1,500 books, including rare editions.
David Weston
AI lead, Purposeful Ventures
Start date: Monday, April 1
Previous/current job: Co-chief executive, Teacher Development Trust
Interesting fact: David once taught ballroom dancing on a cruise ship, going by the name ‘Alex’ while on board. The crew bar is zero tax and everyone parties very hard…
Amanda Parry
Chief executive, HISP Multi Academy Trust
Start date: Monday, April 1
Previous/current job: Deputy chief executive, HISP
Interesting fact: While growing up, Amanda aspired to be a spy. But settling for education, she has worked for the past 20 years mostly focusing on school improvement and partnerships (made an OBE in 2022)
Lee Wilson
Chief executive, Outwood Grange Academies Trust
Start date: March
Previous/current job: Interim chief executive, OGAT
Interesting fact: Lee is an adventurous and avid traveller, and spent last summer trekking in Indonesia. He got married at Christmas.
Anneliese Yafai
Trust lead practitioner for languages, CORE Education Trust
Start date: April
Previous/current job: Director of languages and NCLE MFL hub lead, CORE
Interesting fact: Anneliese featured in a CBBC fly-on-the-wall-style school documentary series. She has never been able to live down some of her famous sayings since.
Dr Mary Bousted appointed honorary professor at UCL
Former National Education Union general secretary Dr Mary Bousted has been appointed an honorary professor at UCL’s Institute of Education.
The trade unionist, who also led the Association of Teachers and Lecturers from 2003 until its merger with the National Union of Teachers in 2017, has joined the IOE’s Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research.
She has joined to “continue her work on teacher professionalism, the causes of the teaching crisis, and possible solutions to the issue”, the university said.
Bousted will “contribute to the centre’s research on professional learning and practice to support the development of teaching as an agentive profession, with the aim of enhancing educators’ capacity to impact inequalities”.
A former English teacher, Bousted studied at the IOE for a Master’s degree in language and literature in education. After teaching, she led teacher education programmes at Edge Hill University and Kingston University.
