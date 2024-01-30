This week’s movers and shakers include a civil servant who has worked around the world, a former triathlete and several keen runners.
Lucy Livings
Interim regional director for the south west
Start date: Monday
Previous job: Deputy director, regions group south west
Interesting fact: Lucy has lived and worked in Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and USA, including in roles for the World Bank and Department for International Development.
Lisa Lyons
Director of children’s services, Oxfordshire County Council
Start date: This month
Previous Job: Director of children and family services, Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Interesting fact: Many years ago, Lisa used to do triathlons, and still likes open water swimming when it’s warm enough.
Lara Gratton
Director of HR, Discovery Educational Trust
Start date: November
Previous job: Executive director, people and development for the SR Group
Interesting fact: Lara is a keen runner, having swapped roads for trails during lockdown. She is also a novice canicrosser with her cocker spaniel, Milo.
Naomi Carter
Service director education, inclusion and access, at Isle of Wight Council’s new children’s services department.
Start date: February 1
Previous Job: School improvement manager – specialist provision and inclusion at Hampshire County Council
Interesting fact: Naomi makes her own Christmas tree every year out of old items other people have thrown away.
Stephen Holden
Interim director for education and skills, Bury Council
Start date: This month
Previous job: Executive headteacher, Prestolee Multi Academy Trust
Interesting fact: Stephen enjoys running on the west Pennine moors with one of his dogs, Poppy. He would take Dudley the dachshund, too, but his legs are a little short and he barks at trees.
