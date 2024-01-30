A civil servant who has worked around the world and an ex-triathlete are among those starting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include a civil servant who has worked around the world, a former triathlete and several keen runners.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Lucy Livings

Interim regional director for the south west

Start date: Monday

Previous job: Deputy director, regions group south west

Interesting fact: Lucy has lived and worked in Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and USA, including in roles for the World Bank and Department for International Development.

Lisa Lyons

Director of children’s services, Oxfordshire County Council

Start date: This month

Previous Job: Director of children and family services, Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Interesting fact: Many years ago, Lisa used to do triathlons, and still likes open water swimming when it’s warm enough.

Lara Gratton

Director of HR, Discovery Educational Trust

Start date: November

Previous job: Executive director, people and development for the SR Group

Interesting fact: Lara is a keen runner, having swapped roads for trails during lockdown. She is also a novice canicrosser with her cocker spaniel, Milo.

Naomi Carter

Service director education, inclusion and access, at Isle of Wight Council’s new children’s services department.

Start date: February 1

Previous Job: School improvement manager – specialist provision and inclusion at Hampshire County Council

Interesting fact: Naomi makes her own Christmas tree every year out of old items other people have thrown away.

Stephen Holden

Interim director for education and skills, Bury Council

Start date: This month

Previous job: Executive headteacher, Prestolee Multi Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Stephen enjoys running on the west Pennine moors with one of his dogs, Poppy. He would take Dudley the dachshund, too, but his legs are a little short and he barks at trees.