Movers and shakers: Edition 344

This week’s movers and shakers include someone who once trained alongside athlete Linford Christie and a former child West End star.
Once a regular column in Schools Week, we have re-introduced our trusty guide to the movers and shakers in education, who this week also include a devoted football fan and a former regional hockey player.
We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level across the schools community. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.
Michael McCarthy
CEO, Consilium Academies
Start date: Last week
Previous job: CEO of The Priestley Academy Trust
Interesting fact: A Newcastle United season ticket holder since 1991, he’s one of nine inaugural members of the NUFC fans advisory board who work with the club’s Saudi Arabian owners.
He’s watched the Toon Army at 86 different football stadiums.
Anna Trethewey
Executive director, corporate affairs and strategy at AQA
Start date: Monday
Previous jobs: Deputy director for cross remit education, Ofsted, and prior to that head of change management at AET
Interesting fact: As a child, Anna was in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in the West End, starring as none other than ‘choir member’.
Edward Vitalis
Start date: Last week
Previous job: Deputy CEO of Bright Futures Educational Trust
Interesting fact: Edward is a talented athlete and used to train alongside Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie.
Tracey Greenough
Deputy CEO, Endeavour Learning Trust
Start date: Last week
Previous job: Deputy CEO at Consilium Academies
Interesting fact: Tracey was a keen sports player in her youth and represented the North of England playing hockey.
She also once hugged the rock star Jon Bon Jovi.
Lisa Fathers
Deputy CEO, Bright Futures Educational Trust
Start date: Last week
Previous role: Director of education and partnerships, BFET
Interesting fact: Lisa teaches an indoor cycling spin class on a Saturday morning to high-energy dance music.
