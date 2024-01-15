Movers and shakers: Edition 344

Someone who once trained alongside athlete Linford Christie and a former child West End star are among those starting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include someone who once trained alongside athlete Linford Christie and a former child West End star.

Once a regular column in Schools Week, we have re-introduced our trusty guide to the movers and shakers in education, who this week also include a devoted football fan and a former regional hockey player.

Michael McCarthy

CEO, Consilium Academies

Start date: Last week

Previous job: CEO of The Priestley Academy Trust

Interesting fact: A Newcastle United season ticket holder since 1991, he’s one of nine inaugural members of the NUFC fans advisory board who work with the club’s Saudi Arabian owners.

He’s watched the Toon Army at 86 different football stadiums.

Anna Trethewey

Executive director, corporate affairs and strategy at AQA

Start date: Monday

Previous jobs: Deputy director for cross remit education, Ofsted, and prior to that head of change management at AET

Interesting fact: As a child, Anna was in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in the West End, starring as none other than ‘choir member’.

Edward Vitalis

CEO, Invictus Education Trust

Start date: Last week

Previous job: Deputy CEO of Bright Futures Educational Trust

Interesting fact: Edward is a talented athlete and used to train alongside Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie.

Tracey Greenough

Deputy CEO, Endeavour Learning Trust

Start date: Last week

Previous job: Deputy CEO at Consilium Academies

Interesting fact: Tracey was a keen sports player in her youth and represented the North of England playing hockey.

She also once hugged the rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Lisa Fathers

Deputy CEO, Bright Futures Educational Trust

Start date: Last week

Previous role: Director of education and partnerships, BFET

Interesting fact: Lisa teaches an indoor cycling spin class on a Saturday morning to high-energy dance music.