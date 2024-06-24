Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Keller, Atkinson, Farnham, Piper, Nicholls

24 Jun 2024, 5:00

This week’s movers and shakers include an athlete, keen hill climber and a former city worker.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Jayne Keller

Director of education, Education South West

Start date: September

Current job: Director of school improvement

Interesting fact: Jayne is well known for her extensive, colourful and flamboyant shoe collection. At well over 70 pairs, it’s more than possible to never see her in the same shoes twice!

Andrea Atkinson

Regional executive headteacher for the northern secondary academies.

Start date: June

Previous job: Headteacher at Royton and Crompton Academy

Interesting fact: As a child, Andrea was a county athlete in the 800m and is still passionate about sport. She continues to challenge herself by regularly taking part in the Three Peaks events.

Melissa Farnham

CEO, ASDAN education charity

Start date: June

Previous job: Consultant at 3D Education

Interesting fact: Melissa has raised funds for various charities by climbing the Three Peaks and most recently completing the Beat the Sun challenge.

Gemma Piper

CEO, The Park Academies Trust

Start date: September

Current job: CEO, Equinox Learning Trust

Interesting fact: Before teaching, Gemma worked in critical IT support on a trading floor for one of the largest banks in London.

She draws on her experience by knowing that so many issues in life can be solved by taking a breath and then switching it off and on again.

Dr Dan Nicholls

CEO, The White Horse Federation

Start date: September

Current job: Deputy CEO, Cabot Learning Federation

Interesting fact: Before teaching, Dan completed a PhD in hydrology, researching the impact of sediment in salmon in the River Torridge, Devon. This required sampled flood water, often in the middle of the night.

