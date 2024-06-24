An athlete, keen hill climber and a former city worker are among those getting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include an athlete, keen hill climber and a former city worker.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Jayne Keller

Director of education, Education South West

Start date: September

Current job: Director of school improvement

Interesting fact: Jayne is well known for her extensive, colourful and flamboyant shoe collection. At well over 70 pairs, it’s more than possible to never see her in the same shoes twice!

Andrea Atkinson

Regional executive headteacher for the northern secondary academies.

Start date: June

Previous job: Headteacher at Royton and Crompton Academy

Interesting fact: As a child, Andrea was a county athlete in the 800m and is still passionate about sport. She continues to challenge herself by regularly taking part in the Three Peaks events.

Melissa Farnham

CEO, ASDAN education charity

Start date: June

Previous job: Consultant at 3D Education

Interesting fact: Melissa has raised funds for various charities by climbing the Three Peaks and most recently completing the Beat the Sun challenge.

Gemma Piper

CEO, The Park Academies Trust

Start date: September

Current job: CEO, Equinox Learning Trust

Interesting fact: Before teaching, Gemma worked in critical IT support on a trading floor for one of the largest banks in London.

She draws on her experience by knowing that so many issues in life can be solved by taking a breath and then switching it off and on again.

Dr Dan Nicholls

CEO, The White Horse Federation

Start date: September

Current job: Deputy CEO, Cabot Learning Federation

Interesting fact: Before teaching, Dan completed a PhD in hydrology, researching the impact of sediment in salmon in the River Torridge, Devon. This required sampled flood water, often in the middle of the night.