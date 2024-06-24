Bridget Phillipson said Collins would help 'shape a brighter future for our children' under Labour government

Sir Kevan Collins will be appointed as Labour’s school standards adviser if they form a government next month to help “shape a brighter future for children”.

The Sunday Times reported Collins, who quit as Boris Johnson’s catch-up tsar in 2021 over a funding row, would focus on the “biggest barriers to opportunity for children” if Labour won the election.

As adviser on “higher school standards”, the newspaper reported he would focus on areas including the teacher shortage and absence rates.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Collins has been an “outstanding force for driving high and rising standards in schools”.

“He stood up for our children in the pandemic when the Tories failed them. Delighted he’ll be working with Labour to shape a brighter future for our children.”

Collins told the newspaper: “The missed opportunities to aid children’s educational recovery will cast a long shadow … I believe Labour will provide the new impetus our schools badly need … I am delighted that, if Labour is elected, I will be able to support them in this crucial mission.”

The former Education Endowment Foundation chief executive resigned from his government adviser role in 2021, later saying the government’s Covid recovery package was “meagre”.

He had wanted £15 billion to help schools make up for lost learning which included extending the school day.

Collins started off as a primary school teacher, before leading the primary literacy strategy and working as director of children’s services Tower Hamlets council.