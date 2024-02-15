A leader who turned down a brush with fame and an owner rock memorabilia are among those starting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include a leader who turned down a brush with fame and a head who owns a rare piece of rock memorabilia.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Johanna Klinsky

Director of strategic improvement, Academies Enterprise Trust

Start date: Last month

Previous/current job: Director of teacher development, Ark

Interesting fact: Johanna is from the US and her high school was used for a couple of John Hughes movies.

She could have been an extra in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but thought she was “too cool” for the experience.

Jen Barker

National director of learning, Ormiston Academies Trust

Start date: April

Previous/current job: Senior dean at Ambition Institute

Interesting fact: While on holiday in Amsterdam, Jen poked fun at someone she thought was a fellow tourist for pretending to be a famous footballer – until someone asked for his autograph.

It turned out it was Edwin van der Sar, former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper.

Fay MacRitchie

CEO, Ambitions Academies Trust

Start date: February 19

Previous/current job: CEO, MCR Pathways

Interesting fact: Fay coaches female entrepreneurs, supporting business development and providing mentorship to new leaders growing their first UK enterprise.

She also supports a Maasai women’s beadwork cooperative in Kenya.

Paul Jones

Headteacher, Edgar Wood Academy

Start date: Last month

Previous/current job: Head of school, Oasis Academy Leesbrook

Interesting fact: As well as a love for art, the subject he has taught for 20 years, Paul’s other passion is music.

He plays the guitar with a plectrum given to him by one of his heroes, John Squire, the former Stone Roses’ guitarist.