Former child actor, sky diver and ex-national athlete among those with new jobs in education

This week’s movers and shakers include a former child actor, a sky diver and an ex-national athlete, as well as a yoga advocate and ski instructor.

Carley Holliman

Deputy CEO, The Eden Academy Trust

Start date: June 24

Current role: Assistant director of education, Cambridgeshire County Council

Interesting fact: Carley was in the riot episode of Grange Hill in 1992, which resulted in three days of her school summer holidays spent running up and down a disused building site.

Corinne Kaur-Stevenson

National Procurement Manager, Oasis Community Learning

Start date: February

Previous role: Procurement manager, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health Trust

Interesting fact: Corinne is a huge advocate of yoga and is a trained instructor. She practises every day to build strength, stay flexible and most importantly improve mindfulness.

Rebecca Waterson

Director of learning, E-ACT

Start date: September

Current role: Senior vice principal, Brooke Weston Academy

Interesting fact: Rebecca has skydived over the Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand, jumped off the Auckland Sky Tower and has also lived and worked in Singapore.

Kay Shepherd

Director of learning, E-ACT

Start date: September

Current role: Director of Leicestershire and Rutland Teaching School Hub

Interesting fact: Kay is a trained ski instructor and also enjoys a Mars bar dipped in a cup of tea.

Alistair Crawford

Workforce development lead, The Eden Academy

Start date: April 15

Previous role: Director of SEND and inclusion, St Martin’s and St Andrew’s Teaching Schools, Derby

Interesting fact: As a junior, Alistair represented Wales in athletics. The 400, 200 and 4x100m were his main events (anything further than a lap of the track felt like a marathon!).