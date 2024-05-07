‘New generation’ of larger music hubs revealed

The number of music hubs will be reduced from 116 to 43, with the organisations covering larger areas

The number of music hubs will be reduced from 116 to 43, with the organisations covering larger areas

The government has named 41 organisations that will run a “new generation” of larger music hubs across England, splitting more than £100 million in funding next year.

But two hubs still don’t have lead organisations after a re-tendering process that will see the number of hubs reduced from 116 to 43.

First established in 2012, music hubs are groups of schools, councils, community groups, music organisations and others that support education settings to develop “high quality” music education.

They receive £79 million in annual funding, shared between lead organisations, and £25 million for instruments and technology. This has not changed for several years, and funding is only confirmed until 2025.

Ministers announced in 2022 that they would re-tender for lead organisations to run a smaller number of hubs covering larger geographical areas.

Damian Hinds

Today, the Arts Council England, which administers the scheme on the Department for Education’s behalf, announced 41 of the 43 successful bidders, with two in south west London and south Yorkshire still “TBC pending outcome of the investment programme”.

Its chief executive Darren Henley heralded the “new generation of music hubs, which will support the brilliant work of our dedicated music teachers across the country, and help bring high-quality music education to even more children and young people in every part of England.”

And schools minister Damian Hinds said the hubs would “ensure every child across the country has the chance to develop a love for music, whether it’s through singing, learning to play an instrument or creating their own music”.

The new music hubs