The government’s teacher workload taskforce has published early recommendations from its work to help minsters meet their pledge to cut five hours from the working week of school staff.

Headline proposals include ditching performance-related pay and introducing a workload-focused INSET day, although the government has snubbed the latter. You can read more about these in our news story here.

Here is the full list of all the proposals made today. The full findings will be published in March.

The workload taskforce’s ‘early’ recommendations: in full

Scrap performance-related pay (PRP) as it “works poorly in practice”, with a consultation on axing it “in time for the 2024-25 academic year”. Government has committed to a “rapid” review to replace PRP from September 1 with a “less bureaucratic way to manage performance fairly and transparently”. Changes to be communicated in Spring.

Schools and trusts should consider assigning a senior leader “with dedicated responsibility for improving wellbeing and reducing workload”. DfE should “consider the merits of promoting a named leader responsible for wellbeing and workload”.

DfE may “want to consider having a designated governor as a wellbeing champion”.

Schools “may want to consider using INSET time to look at addressing workload issues”. DfE should also “consider remitting the STRB to include an additional INSET day, at the earliest opportunity”. Government said another INSET day is “not the right course of action”. Instead, they will work with schools to “make use” of the current five INSET days for workload reduction.

The taskforce said a revised list of administrative tasks that teachers should not be required to do (*see the full list at the end of this article) should be reinserted in the school teachers’ pay and conditions document (STPCD). Examples include that teachers should not collect money from pupils and parents, have to mange getting cover for absent teachers, do bulk photocopying or investigate a pupil’s absence. They also should not have duties over “organisation, decoration and assembly” of classrooms.

All school and trust governance bodies should publicly commit to and actively promote the recommendations of the workload review and advisory groups.

The department should “amend guidance to governors and trustees so that the core function of strategic leadership includes consideration of staff workload and wellbeing” when setting the school’s or trust’s strategic priorities.

Ofsted’s ‘clarification for schools‘ should be updated and republished as a separate document, re-emphasising “what is not required around marking, planning and data”.

DfE should “spread awareness” of the School Workload Reduction Toolkit and make it more accessible. This includes improving the design for users but also ensuring case studies and resources “remain relevant”.

DfE should explore how to “celebrate and recognise” schools that commit to its wellbeing charter, including by publishing positive case studies.

The DfE, and the original expert advisory group on wellbeing members, should commit to reviewing the content of the charter by 2025 – with a task and finish group established in 2024 – to ensure that it “remains fit for purpose”.

DfE, schools, trusts, local authorities, and teaching and leadership unions should “promote the value of union health and safety representatives and workplace health and safety committees in improving wellbeing, facilitating charter sign-up, and ensuring the benefits of signing up are felt across the workforce”.

DfE should develop “additional case studies on effective flexible working solutions that schools and trusts have implemented”.

DfE should provide communications and guidance to parents on what the review group recommends relating to marking and feedback.

All schools should be “reminded of the importance” of the recommendations from the 2016 independent workload review groups and 2018 workload advisory group.

DfE should “continue to embed” the review and advisory groups’ recommendations throughout initial teacher training (ITT), the early career framework (ECF) and the national professional qualifications (NPQs), including through working with providers.

DfE and Ofsted should publish a joint update on their “success in maintaining the commitments they made to accept and implement the recommendations”.

So what happens next?

The group will now look at themes including the impact and unintended consequences of accountability on workload, which will include school inspection.

Also under the microscope will be contractual provisions in the STPCD, technological solutions, the impact of pressures on wider public services on schools, parental expectations and complaints, and culture across the education system.

They will also continue exploring “as a matter of urgency” further options to strengthen the implantation of the 2016 workload review group recommendations.

Final recommendations will be put to government, Ofsted, and school and trust leaders by the end of March.

*The full list of administrative tasks the taskforce says teachers shouldn’t have to do