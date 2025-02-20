This week’s movers and shakers include an animal lover, a kinship carer, a musician, a former lawyer and an ice hockey fan.
Zoe Levitt
Executive director of education, Consilium Academies
Start date: April
Current job: Director of education secondary, Lift Schools
Interesting fact: Zoe has a soft spot for animals, owning two cats and two dogs, and is the proud owner of 286 cookbooks (yes, really!). She is currently walking to complete Yorkshire’s Wolds Way.
Clive Lawrence
Member of the education honours committee
Start date: February
Concurrent job: Chief education officer, Esteem Multi-Academy Trust
Interesting fact: Clive is a kinship carer for his niece, further strengthening his commitment to championing inclusion and equity for all children.
Having grown up in social housing and experienced disadvantage firsthand, he understands the transformative power of education.
Susie Babar
Chief people officer, E-ACT
Start date: February
Current job: Head of HR (UK) at international law firm Simmons & Simmons
Interesting fact: From the courtroom to the classroom – Susie, a former lawyer turned HR leader, brings 20 years of expertise to education, finally joining her teacher siblings (to the delight of her mum).
Matthew Evans
Chief executive, The Athelstan Trust
Start date: September
Current job: Headteacher, Farmor’s School, Swindon
Interesting fact: Matthew was once the vocalist in a band called The Brainwashed Caterpillar.
However, a socialist working men’s club once accidentally billed them as ‘The Brainwashed Capitalists’. It didn’t go down well. Also, the exit music at his wedding was the theme song of Darth Maul from Star Wars.
Dave Ellison-Lee
Chief executive, Rise multi-academy trust
Start date: February
Former job: Interim CEO, Rise
Interesting fact: Dave is a big ice hockey fan and a season ticket holder for Nottingham Panthers.
He’s also travelled to the US to watch National Hockey League games.
