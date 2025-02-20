This week's movers and shakers include an animal lover, kinship carer, a musician, former lawyer and an ice hockey fan

This week's movers and shakers include an animal lover, kinship carer, a musician, former lawyer and an ice hockey fan

This week’s movers and shakers include an animal lover, a kinship carer, a musician, a former lawyer and an ice hockey fan.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Zoe Levitt

Executive director of education, Consilium Academies

Start date: April

Current job: Director of education secondary, Lift Schools

Interesting fact: Zoe has a soft spot for animals, owning two cats and two dogs, and is the proud owner of 286 cookbooks (yes, really!). She is currently walking to complete Yorkshire’s Wolds Way.

Clive Lawrence

Member of the education honours committee

Start date: February

Concurrent job: Chief education officer, Esteem Multi-Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Clive is a kinship carer for his niece, further strengthening his commitment to championing inclusion and equity for all children.

Having grown up in social housing and experienced disadvantage firsthand, he understands the transformative power of education.

Susie Babar

Chief people officer, E-ACT

Start date: February

Current job: Head of HR (UK) at international law firm Simmons & Simmons

Interesting fact: From the courtroom to the classroom – Susie, a former lawyer turned HR leader, brings 20 years of expertise to education, finally joining her teacher siblings (to the delight of her mum).

Matthew Evans

Chief executive, The Athelstan Trust

Start date: September

Current job: Headteacher, Farmor’s School, Swindon

Interesting fact: Matthew was once the vocalist in a band called The Brainwashed Caterpillar.

However, a socialist working men’s club once accidentally billed them as ‘The Brainwashed Capitalists’. It didn’t go down well. Also, the exit music at his wedding was the theme song of Darth Maul from Star Wars.

Dave Ellison-Lee

Chief executive, Rise multi-academy trust

Start date: February

Former job: Interim CEO, Rise

Interesting fact: Dave is a big ice hockey fan and a season ticket holder for Nottingham Panthers.

He’s also travelled to the US to watch National Hockey League games.