Lord of the Rings superfan and former MasterChef contestant are among those starting new jobs

Lord of the Rings superfan and former MasterChef contestant are among those starting new jobs

This week’s movers and shakers include a Lord of the Rings superfan, a former MasterChef contestant and a national cricketer.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Claire Heald

CEO at the Cam Academy Trust

Start date: June

Current/previous job: Director of Education at Academies Enterprise Trust

Interesting fact: Claire is a real sci-fi and fantasy nerd.

If you look really carefully, you will see in teeny-tiny print that she is credited for her geekery at the end of The Fellowship of the Ring film as a recognised Lord of the Rings superfan (along with several hundred others)!

Derek Hills

COO at Anthem Schools Trust

Start date: March 11

Current/previous job: Director of IT, systems and data at Ark Schools

Interesting fact: Derek was once a contestant on the MasterChef. After spending the night sleeping on the floor of a hospital in Tooting (as a visitor not a patient!), the filming took place early the next day. He got knocked out in the first round.

Catherine Charnock

Chief operating officer at Altus Education Partnership

Start date: April

Current/previous job: Business director at Manchester Hospital School

Interesting fact: Catherine loves to swim – anywhere she can. On an extended stay in Mexico, she swam for the Oaxacan swimming team, coming third (she thinks)!

Rory Gribbell

Director of strategy and engagement, Ofsted

Start date: February

Current/previous job: Policy adviser at the Department for Education/seconded to Ofsted

Interesting fact: Rory used to play cricket for France, having grown up near Paris. He opened the bowling against cricketing powerhouses including Denmark, Germany, Belgium and Jersey.

Charles Byrne

CEO of the English-Speaking Union

Start date: March

Current/previous job: Director general of the Royal British Legion

Interesting fact: Charles’ ideal weekend is spent with his brothers, camping in their classic VW vans.

His love for the van life started at the age of six with a family adventure travelling from London to Athens to hear Easter mass in the cathedral, passing through the snow-covered Alps along the way.