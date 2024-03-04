This week’s movers and shakers include a Lord of the Rings superfan, a former MasterChef contestant and a national cricketer.
Claire Heald
CEO at the Cam Academy Trust
Start date: June
Current/previous job: Director of Education at Academies Enterprise Trust
Interesting fact: Claire is a real sci-fi and fantasy nerd.
If you look really carefully, you will see in teeny-tiny print that she is credited for her geekery at the end of The Fellowship of the Ring film as a recognised Lord of the Rings superfan (along with several hundred others)!
Derek Hills
COO at Anthem Schools Trust
Start date: March 11
Current/previous job: Director of IT, systems and data at Ark Schools
Interesting fact: Derek was once a contestant on the MasterChef. After spending the night sleeping on the floor of a hospital in Tooting (as a visitor not a patient!), the filming took place early the next day. He got knocked out in the first round.
Catherine Charnock
Chief operating officer at Altus Education Partnership
Start date: April
Current/previous job: Business director at Manchester Hospital School
Interesting fact: Catherine loves to swim – anywhere she can. On an extended stay in Mexico, she swam for the Oaxacan swimming team, coming third (she thinks)!
Rory Gribbell
Director of strategy and engagement, Ofsted
Start date: February
Current/previous job: Policy adviser at the Department for Education/seconded to Ofsted
Interesting fact: Rory used to play cricket for France, having grown up near Paris. He opened the bowling against cricketing powerhouses including Denmark, Germany, Belgium and Jersey.
Charles Byrne
CEO of the English-Speaking Union
Start date: March
Current/previous job: Director general of the Royal British Legion
Interesting fact: Charles’ ideal weekend is spent with his brothers, camping in their classic VW vans.
His love for the van life started at the age of six with a family adventure travelling from London to Athens to hear Easter mass in the cathedral, passing through the snow-covered Alps along the way.
