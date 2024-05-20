A lover of the outdoors, a bass guitarist and an American football player among those with new jobs in education

This week’s movers and shakers include a lover of the outdoors, a bass guitarist and an American football player.

Helena Brothwell

Education director (north), Ormiston Academies Trust

Start date: May 1

Previous role: Director of school improvement, David Ross Education Trust

Interesting fact: Helena is passionate about the benefits of being outdoors. She led a programme of summer camps with 500 children participating in residentials, with canoeing, climbing and abseiling. She’s also recently paddled 100km across Scotland in a canoe!

Robert Coles

Deputy chief executive, Education South West

Start date: September

Current role: Executive headteacher and director of school improvement, Education South West

Interesting fact: Renowned for losing things, Rob once left his jumper, coat and camera at a bus station before climbing to 3,399 metres to trek through Machu Picchu in Peru. It was a cold few days.

Polly O’Malley

Head of education employment, Browne Jacobson

Start date: April 29

Previous role: Deputy head of education, Stone King

Interesting fact: Polly’s family has its own coat of arms which records that the O’Malleys are seafaring warriors and defenders of the land, who would have once been close to royalty.

Dr Aimee Quickfall

Council member at the British Educational Research Association

Start date: September

Concurrent role: Head of the school of education at Leeds Trinity University

Interesting fact: Aimee plays bass guitar and the best band she has ever played in had a death metal drummer, punk guitarist and a jazz singer.

Heather McNaughton and Caroline Pusey

Chief operation officer (job share), River Learning Trust

Start date: April 30

Previous job: Directors of teachers and tutors, Department for Education

Interesting fact: We first worked together in a military bunker in Northwood, Herts, where we first ‘job shared’ as Caroline did the late night shift and Heather took over at 4am!

Mark Lehain

Executive headteacher, Wootton Academy Trust, Bedfordshire

Start date: September

Current job: Special adviser to education secretary Gillian Keegan

Interesting fact: Mark was at school with Irwin Sparkes of pop band The Hoosiers and once stood in for the bass player at a talent show they did in Exmouth. They got “whooped” by an Elvis impersonator and a ventriloquist.

Clare Berry

Principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy (part of David Ross Education Trust)

Current role: Interim head, King Edward VI Handsworth School for Girls, Birmingham

Start date: September

Interesting fact: Clare absolutely loves musical theatre and has seen at least 50 musicals across the world. Her favourites so far are 9 to 5 and Matilda.

Tim Mobbs

Head of Community, Teach First

Start date: May 1

Previous job: Head of networks, Teach First

Interesting fact: Once referred to in print as ‘The Brick Wall of Birmingham’ due to being a heavy hitting tackler for The University of Birmingham Lions American Football team.