This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.
Helena Brothwell
Education director (north), Ormiston Academies Trust
Start date: May 1
Previous role: Director of school improvement, David Ross Education Trust
Interesting fact: Helena is passionate about the benefits of being outdoors. She led a programme of summer camps with 500 children participating in residentials, with canoeing, climbing and abseiling. She’s also recently paddled 100km across Scotland in a canoe!
Robert Coles
Deputy chief executive, Education South West
Start date: September
Current role: Executive headteacher and director of school improvement, Education South West
Interesting fact: Renowned for losing things, Rob once left his jumper, coat and camera at a bus station before climbing to 3,399 metres to trek through Machu Picchu in Peru. It was a cold few days.
Polly O’Malley
Head of education employment, Browne Jacobson
Start date: April 29
Previous role: Deputy head of education, Stone King
Interesting fact: Polly’s family has its own coat of arms which records that the O’Malleys are seafaring warriors and defenders of the land, who would have once been close to royalty.
Dr Aimee Quickfall
Council member at the British Educational Research Association
Start date: September
Concurrent role: Head of the school of education at Leeds Trinity University
Interesting fact: Aimee plays bass guitar and the best band she has ever played in had a death metal drummer, punk guitarist and a jazz singer.
Heather McNaughton and Caroline Pusey
Chief operation officer (job share), River Learning Trust
Start date: April 30
Previous job: Directors of teachers and tutors, Department for Education
Interesting fact: We first worked together in a military bunker in Northwood, Herts, where we first ‘job shared’ as Caroline did the late night shift and Heather took over at 4am!
Mark Lehain
Executive headteacher, Wootton Academy Trust, Bedfordshire
Start date: September
Current job: Special adviser to education secretary Gillian Keegan
Interesting fact: Mark was at school with Irwin Sparkes of pop band The Hoosiers and once stood in for the bass player at a talent show they did in Exmouth. They got “whooped” by an Elvis impersonator and a ventriloquist.
Clare Berry
Principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy (part of David Ross Education Trust)
Current role: Interim head, King Edward VI Handsworth School for Girls, Birmingham
Start date: September
Interesting fact: Clare absolutely loves musical theatre and has seen at least 50 musicals across the world. Her favourites so far are 9 to 5 and Matilda.
Tim Mobbs
Head of Community, Teach First
Start date: May 1
Previous job: Head of networks, Teach First
Interesting fact: Once referred to in print as ‘The Brick Wall of Birmingham’ due to being a heavy hitting tackler for The University of Birmingham Lions American Football team.
