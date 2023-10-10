Home All news
Schools

Most teaching bursaries rise, but spend still £54m below pre-pandemic levels

Bursaries up in most subjects and re-introduced in art, music and RE, but English grant cut

Bursaries up in most subjects and re-introduced in art, music and RE, but English grant cut

10 Oct 2023, 8:07

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The Department for Education will increase teacher incentives in most subjects next year, but its spend on getting more trainees into the classroom remains far behind pre-pandemic levels.

Overall spending on teacher incentives in 2024-25 will rise to £196 million, up from £181 million this year. However, this is still £54 million less than the £250 million spent in 2020.

Incentives were heavily slashed when Covid prompted a spike in interest in teaching, which turned out to be shortlived.

The government missed its secondary recruitment targets by 40 per cent last year, and is expected to miss them by around half this year.

Ministers announced today that bursaries in maths, physics, chemistry and computing will rise by 3.7 per cent from £27,000 this year to £28,000 in 2024-25.

Bursaries in geography and design and technology will rise by 25 per cent, from £20,000 to £25,000.

Geography and languages bursaries will remain the same at £25,000, and the government will re-introduce £10,000 bursaries in art and design, music and religious education.

However, the bursary for English trainees will fall from £15,000 to £10,000.

Scholarships in maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers will rise by 3.4 per cent from £29,000 to £30,000. They will remain at £27,000 in French, German and Spanish.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said teachers were “key to the success” of the prime minister’s recent announcement of a new qualification for sixth formers.

“That’s why we need the best and the brightest teaching throughout our schools. These bursaries give trainee teachers even more choice and support to help them start their journey into the classroom.”

Teacher bursary and scholarship changes

BursaryScholarship
2023202420232024
Chemistry£27,000£28,000£29,000£30,000
Computing£27,000£28,000£29,000£30,000
Maths£27,000£28,000£29,000£30,000
Physics£27,000£28,000£29,000£30,000
Biology£20,000£25,000
Design and technology£20,000£25,000
Geography£25,000£25,000
Languages incl ancient£25,000£25,000
Art and design£0£10,000
English£15,000£10,000
Music£0£10,000
Religious education£0£10,000
French£27,000£27,000
German£27,000£27,000
Spanish£27,000£27,000

More from this theme

Schools
Exclusive

Jamaican teachers ease Harris Federation’s recruitment woes

The leading trust says it has hired more than 150 specialist teachers from the country in five years

Schools Week Reporter

Schools

Former Newham head leaves Star Academies after a year

Mouhssin Ismail was tasked with getting more disadvantaged children into elite universities

Amy Walker

Schools

‘Grounds to reopen’ pay dispute over £370m funding gaffe, says NEU boss

Daniel Kebede said 6.5% pay deal was signed 'on the premise that there would be protections around pupil funding'

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Baroness Barran

Barran ‘worries’ teachers ‘don’t believe’ pledge to cut workload

Academies minister said she hears that 'teachers don't feel appreciated'

Samantha Booth

Schools

How robots are helping anxious pupils go back to school

Schools are now using the AV1 devices as part of their attendance strategy

Samantha Booth

Schools
Exclusive

Headteacher turnover still higher than pre-Covid

New analysis reveals leaders are continuing to leave the sector amid 'a general lack of contentment'

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *