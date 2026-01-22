Home All news
Behaviour

Lords passes schools bill amendment demanding social media ban

It places further pressure on the government to enact a ban, something it has pledged to consult on following growing calls for action

It places further pressure on the government to enact a ban, something it has pledged to consult on following growing calls for action

22 Jan 2026, 15:12

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The House of Lords has amended the children’s wellbeing and schools bill to include a clause that would force ministers to enact a social media ban for under-16s.

John Nash, the Conservative peer and former academies minister who put forward the amendment, told the upper house the country faced “nothing short of a societal catastrophe caused by the fact that so many of our children are addicted to social media”.

It places further pressure on the government to enact a ban, something it has pledged to consult on following growing calls for action.

Sir Keir Starmer will now need to decide whether to let the bill pass back through the Commons with Nash’s amendment included.

It would require the government to pass legislation requiring all regulated social media companies to “use highly effective age-assurance measures to prevent children under the age of 16 from becoming or being users”.

‘Number one cause of disruptive behaviour’

Another amendment, which also passed in the Lords, would seek to ban under-18s from using virtual private networks (VPNs) that could allow them to skirt such a ban.

“Many teenagers are spending long hours — five, six, seven or more a day — on social media,” Nash, the founder and chair of Future Academies, told peers.

Lord Nash
Lord Nash

“Our teachers say that it is the number one cause of disruptive behaviour, and, in their view, will be the biggest source of pressure for students in the future. Our children are turning up at school sleep-deprived.”

It comes as the government announced Ofsted will check every school’s policy on mobile phones. New “tougher guidance” will also ensure they will be “expected to be phone-free by default”.

The new guidance is non-statutory. However, a government consultation will consider whether leaders “should have a clear legal obligation to consider the guidance in setting and implementing mobile phone policies”.

The Department for Education said this week that “immediate action will include Ofsted checking school mobile phone policy … with schools expected to be phone-free by default thanks to today’s announcement”.

But it did not say if “immediate” meant inspectors would start checks from tomorrow.

The watchdog will “examine both schools’ mobile phone policies and how effectively they are implemented when judging behaviour during inspections.

“Schools that are struggling will get one-to-one support from attendance and behaviour hub schools that are already effectively implementing phone bans.”

Latest education roles from

School Improvement Lead – Mathematics & Numeracy

School Improvement Lead – Mathematics & Numeracy

Education Partnership Trust

View job
Chair of Curriculum & Quality Committee – West London College

Chair of Curriculum & Quality Committee – West London College

FEA

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Hob Green Primary School

View job
Vocational Support Lead – Home based

Vocational Support Lead – Home based

League Football Education

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equitas: ASDAN’s new digital platform putting skills at the heart of learning

As schools and colleges continue to navigate increasingly complex learning needs, the demand for flexible, skills-focused provision has never...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Behaviour

DfE reveals how new behaviour and attendance hubs will work

Details shared for 'regional' and 'enhanced' support pathways as part of newly merged hubs

Ruth Lucas

Behaviour

Schools say classrooms are calmer, but no change in behaviour disruption

The government's national behaviour survey shows an improving picture, but seven minutes are still lost to behaviour for every...

Samantha Booth

Behaviour
Exclusive

Schools to face legal duty to record seclusion use

New legislation would mean schools must record their use of non-disciplinary isolation and report it to parents

Freddie Whittaker

Behaviour
Bridget Phillipson

Schools white paper will ‘focus on setting expectations on behaviour’

Education secretary is concerned about children vulnerable to 'darker forces' online when they disengage from school

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *