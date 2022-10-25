Kit Malthouse out as education secretary in Rishi Sunak reshuffle

Kit Malthouse has departed as education secretary, meaning the sector will have a fifth secretary of state in four months.

It’s not clear yet if Malthouse, who was appointed in September, has resigned or was sacked.

He tweeted today: “As I leave the DfE (Department for Education), I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard.

“I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children.”

He also offered a “huge thank you to all the nursery workers, teachers, academics, staff, social workers and others, who help bring our young people through childhood and set them on a path to success.

“Our time together was short, but you will hear more from me in the months to come.”

Malthouse mostly remained under the rader while in post.

His main interventions were vowing to “reinvigorate” Michael Gove’s academy reforms and pledging “constant pressure” on schools to boost standards, both comments made at the Conservative party conference.

He was appointed education secretary by Liz Truss, becoming the fourth person to hold the role in a chaotic few months that included Michelle Donelan resigning after less than two days in the job.

Meanwhile, schools are increasingly staring at budget deficits and cutting services as inflation and soaring energy bills push them to the brink.

The teacher recruitment crisis has worsened, teachers and heads are both set to vote on strikc action, the attainment gap between poor and rich pupils is at a decade-high and more school staff are considered a suicide risk as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.