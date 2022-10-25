Home All news
Politics

Kit Malthouse out as education secretary in Rishi Sunak reshuffle

25 Oct 2022, 14:14

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Kit Malthouse has departed as education secretary, meaning the sector will have a fifth secretary of state in four months.

It’s not clear yet if Malthouse, who was appointed in September, has resigned or was sacked.

He tweeted today: “As I leave the DfE (Department for Education), I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard.

“I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children.”

He also offered a “huge thank you to all the nursery workers, teachers, academics, staff, social workers and others, who help bring our young people through childhood and set them on a path to success.

“Our time together was short, but you will hear more from me in the months to come.”

Malthouse mostly remained under the rader while in post.

His main interventions were vowing to “reinvigorate” Michael Gove’s academy reforms and pledging “constant pressure” on schools to boost standards, both comments made at the Conservative party conference.

He was appointed education secretary by Liz Truss, becoming the fourth person to hold the role in a chaotic few months that included Michelle Donelan resigning after less than two days in the job.

Meanwhile, schools are increasingly staring at budget deficits and cutting services as inflation and soaring energy bills push them to the brink.

The teacher recruitment crisis has worsened, teachers and heads are both set to vote on strikc action, the attainment gap between poor and rich pupils is at a decade-high and more school staff are considered a suicide risk as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.

More from this theme

Politics

Funding, reforms and Michaela: Malthouse’s first (and last?) education questions

Education secretary says he'll provide evidence of pressures so new PM can decide the 'priorities of the government'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

School cuts campaign is back as unions warn of £2bn shortfall

Move attempts to put school funding higher up new PM's in-tray, with analysis suggesting shortfall equates to 38k fewer...

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

What will become of the endangered ‘Tory teacher’?

‘The Conservatives must return to being the party of social justice’

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Birbalsingh’s commission to investigate effective teaching styles

Social Mobility Commission vows to find best strategies to boost outcomes, with ‘particular interest’ in teaching quality and style

Schools Week Reporter

Politics

‘Omnishambles’: Schools suffer another chaotic week in government

Conservatives play politics as schools hit by soaring deficits, growing attainment gaps, strikes on the horizon and reforms in...

Samantha Booth

Politics
The DfE has confirmed the names of nine trusts and schools who will support schools struggling with Ofsted ratings
Exclusive

DfE scrambles to save key policies as schools bill set for axe

Ministers and officials work on last-ditch plan to bring back priority proposals in different legislation

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.