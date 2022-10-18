Home All news
NAHT will ballot heads for strike over pay for the first time

Unprecedented move from union with 35,000 members follows poll which showed most backed industrial action

18 Oct 2022, 11:03

Breaking

The NAHT headteachers’ union will ballot its members on whether they want to go on strike over pay for the first time, its leader has announced.

Paul Whiteman said his union, which has around 35,000 members mostly in primary schools, will ask its membership in England if they want to take industrial action over a pay deal worth 5 per cent to most teachers and leaders.

The NAHT’s first ballot over pay in its 125-year history will ask members if they want to take action short of strike action, and whether they will take strike action. The NAHT’s membership includes headteachers and other senior and middle leaders.

It is almost unprecedented for the relentlessly reasonable professionals I know our members to be, but we have no choice

Paul Whiteman

It follows a survey of 64 per cent of NAHT members, in which 84 per cent said they wanted to be balloted on action short of a strike “should a suitable agreement on pay and funding not be reached”.

Fifty-five per cent said they wanted to be balloted on a full walkout.

If these figures are repeated in a formal ballot, the union would meet strict thresholds for industrial action. Since 2016, unions have had to show 50 per cent turnout and 40 per cent support among voting members for action to be legal.

School leaders ‘can’t continue to run their schools’

Addressing the Trades Union Congress today, Whiteman said school leaders across the country “are telling me that they cannot continue to run their schools in the current circumstances”.

“Schools are caught is a vicious spiral. Insufficient pay has contributed to a recruitment and retention crisis.

“And the failure to fund even the insufficient award this year means that heart-breaking cuts to services will have to be made. Less people and fewer services will lead to an erosion of educational quality.”

It follows the announcement last week that both the National Education Union and NASUWT teaching union will formally ballot members in England’s schools.

Whiteman said school leaders’ salaries had lost 24 per cent of their value in real terms since 2010, and warned heads were “feeling demoralised and undervalued”.

“It is almost unprecedented for the relentlessly reasonable professionals I know our members to be, but we have no choice but to move to a formal industrial action ballot to establish what next steps they would like to take.”

