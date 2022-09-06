He is the fourth politician to hold the role in just over two months

Kit Malthouse has been appointed education secretary by new prime minister Liz Truss, becoming the fourth person to hold the role in just over two months.

The North West Hampshire MP has served as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster since July 7 following prime minister Boris Johnson’s last reshuffle. He replaces James Cleverly, who has been promoted to foreign secretary.

Malthouse previously served as a housing minister from July 2018 to July 2019 under Theresa May, before being appointed as minister for crime and policing when Johnson became PM, a role he held until July this year.

The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP @KitMalthouse as Secretary of State for Education @EducationGovUK #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HOUvzKCkm7 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 6, 2022

The 55-year-old had also worked with Johnson during the latter’s time as Mayor of London, serving as deputy mayor for policing for four years. He was also a member of the London Assembly.

Malthouse qualified as a chartered accountant in the mid-1990s, before holding a finance director role at Cannock Investments Group. He became chief executive of Alpha Strategic and chair of County Holdings during the 2000s.

He was educated at Sudley County Primary School and Liverpool College, before studying politics and economics at Newcastle University.

Malthouse is ninth education secretary since 2010

Malthouse is the fourth education secretary since July, the fifth in a year and the ninth since the Conservatives took office in 2010.

The resignation of two cabinet members and an exodus of junior ministers forced Boris Johnson in July to announce he was standing down, prompting a leadership race over the summer.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to chancellor of the exchequer, with universities minister Michelle Donelan succeeding her former boss.

But Donelan resigned less than two days into the job and was succeeded by Cleverly.

With the leadership contest having concluded on Monday, Johnson visited the Queen at Balmoral to formally resign earlier today, with Truss invited to form a government this afternoon.

Truss defeated fellow leadership contender Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 among Conservative party members to secure the top job.