Secondary school disadvantage gap widens to largest in 10 years

Return of school performance data today reveals how Covid has exacerbated education inequality

The attainment gap between disadvantaged secondary school pupils and their better-off peers has widened to its largest level in 10 years.

Provisional key stage 4 performance data published this morning shows the disadvantage attainment gap now stands at 3.84.

This is the widest it has been since 2011-12, when it was 3.89.

The gap was already widening before the pandemic – rising from 3.66 to 3.7 between 2017 and 2019.

But it narrowed in 2020 when centre assessed grades were used, before widening again in 2021 to 3.79.

The Department for Education say the widening “may reflect the difficult circumstances that many pupils will have experiences over the last few academic years”.

The measure shows the relative attainment gap – based on average grades achieved in English and maths GCSEs – between disadvantaged pupils and all other pupils.

It mirrors what happened at key stage 2 – where the gap is also the widest in 10 years.