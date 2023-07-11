59% of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths again this year

The proportion of pupils meeting the government’s “expected standard” in reading, writing and maths SATs remained unchanged this year, after dropping six percentage points in 2022 following the Covid pandemic.

Results data published by the government this morning shows 59 per cent met the benchmark in the three tests.

Performance in reading has actually decreased since last year. In 2023, 73 per cent met the expected standard, down from 75 per cent.

Performance in maths increased from 71 to 73 per cent, while the proportion meeting the government’s benchmark in writing rose from 69 to 71 per cent.

The proportion of pupils meeting the expected standard in grammar, punctuation and spelling remained at 72 per cent, the same as last year, while performance in science rose from 79 to 80 per cent.

Government still far behind 90% target

The government has set a target of 90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at key stage 2 by 2030.

Tiffnie Harris, primary specialist at the ASCL school leaders’ union, warned the “ impact of the pandemic can still be seen in these results”.

“Schools are straining every sinew to improve results and we appeal to the government to support them by urgently addressing the national crisis caused by teacher shortages and inadequate funding.”

She pointed primary education was “very poorly funded to the point where small schools are sometimes close to being financially unsustainable”.

“The government’s target of 90 per cent of children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths is a pipe-dream in these circumstances.”

Pandemic impact ‘may remain for some years’

The result in reading comes despite England having moved to fourth in the world in the international PIRLS league tables.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said at the time the rise was down to primary school teachers’ “commitment to reading, their commitment to phonics and embracing of the phonics approach”.

But just 29 per cent of English children agreed with the statement they “very much like” reading. This is compared to 42 per cent internationally. Another 48 per cent said they “somewhat like reading”.

Jon Andrews, head of analysis at the Education Policy Institute, said: “While there have been small increases in the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths and writing, these are still well below pre-pandemic results.

“We will have to wait until the autumn for analysis by pupil characteristics, but our own analysis, published earlier this year, showed again that socio-economically disadvantaged pupils suffered greater learning losses due to the pandemic’s disruption.”

Andrews added that “although the immediate disruption of the pandemic has passed, the impact it had on younger cohorts may remain with us for some years yet”.

More to follow.