Movers and Shakers: Bright Futures, AQA, Hackney Education

This week’s movers and shakers include a curriculum leader who once made a TV show with a music star, a director who has captained the El Salvador cricket team and a head who has completed three marathons.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Charlotte Layton

Director of people and culture, Bright Futures Educational Trust

Start date: October

Current job: Assistant chief officer, director of HR, Greater Manchester Police

Interesting fact: Charlotte has a passion for dance and music and was part of Manchester and Trafford Youth Dance theatres. She may have hung up her dancing shoes, but she remains passionate about performing and creative arts.

Stephanie Keenan

Head of product, English, AQA

Start date: October

Current job: Head of secondary English, Ark Curriculum Plus

Interesting fact: Stephanie once worked in TV and made a chat show called Suggs in the City with Suggs from Madness.

Matthew Thompson

Principal, Launceston College

Start date: September

Former job: Regional director, Athena Learning Trust

Interesting fact: Matthew has taught and trained teachers in China and Tanzania, as well as the UK. His first appointment as principal? Bonnie the black Labrador, who will become the new school dog.

Patrick Alexander

Interim assistant director, Hackney Education

Start date: September

Former job: Head of education, London borough of Newham

Interesting fact: Patrick wrote The Big Ask and The Big Ambition reports for the children’s commissioner for England – and in a former life captained the El Salvador cricket team on a tour of Belize.

Caroline Foster

Headteacher, Bradford Girls’ Grammar School

Start date: September

Former job: Acting principal, Trinity Academy, Halifax

Interesting fact: Caroline is an avid long-distance runner and has completed three marathons for various charities, including the NSPCC and St Gemma’s Hospice.