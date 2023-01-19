Home All news
Mental health

Just one in ten schools signs up to DfE wellbeing charter

Unions say ministers need to go 'way beyond a simple charter' to create a 'long-term culture' change

Unions say ministers need to go 'way beyond a simple charter' to create a 'long-term culture' change

19 Jan 2023, 16:35

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Just one in 10 schools has signed up to a government charter that outlines commitments they should make to “protect” the mental health and wellbeing of staff.

The Department for Education launched an education staff wellbeing charter in November 2021, co-created by unions, teachers and charities, which invited schools to sign up to 11 commitments. 

These included driving down unnecessary workload, creating a good behaviour culture and giving staff “a voice” in decision-making. It also featured commitments for the DfE and Ofsted to meet. 

Nadhim Zahawi, then education secretary, said staff mental health was “more important than ever” and encouraged all schools “to put wellbeing at the centre of everything you do and sign up to the charter”. 

But only 2,350 schools have made the voluntary pledge – about 10 per cent of eligible state schools. 

Sarah Hannafin, a senior policy adviser at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the DfE needed to go “way beyond a simple charter” as signing up did not bring any extra resources. 

“We stressed at the time that this needed to be part of a much wider commitment … to long-term culture change. We have seen little sign of this so far.”

With schools doing “all they can”, she called for ministers to commit to a “comprehensive review into its support for staff wellbeing and a new approach”. 

The DfE said schools should “sign up when it is right” for them and when they would get the most benefit. Research will be carried out on those who did commit.

Charter helped schools ‘focus’

Balmoral Learning Trust uses the charter across its two schools in Sunderland. 

Faye Chase, its HR and governance manager, said the trust was doing many of the commitments already, such as supporting staff with professional development and surveying on mental health. 

Ofsted branded ‘disingenuous’ over wellbeing review

But the charter gave it national benchmarks to work towards and staff “can see that we are taking it seriously”.

Debbie Duggan, the operational resources director at The Two Counties Trust, said the plan really helped its nine schools “focus” on its wellbeing priorities post-lockdown. 

It has also introduced a sabbatical policy – part of the flexible working commitment – to help with retention. 

‘Tick-box’ exercise concerns

But some see the charter as a “tick-box exercise”, says Patrick Ottley-O’Connor, a school wellbeing coach and former executive head. 

“The DfE could have provided something more tangible and with accountability. It relies on the headteacher or governing body being absolutely committed to creating a culture.” 

The DfE and Ofsted have pledged to review the charter’s progress this year.

More from this theme

Mental health

Government has ‘not grasped’ child mental health service ‘crisis’

Lords are 'deeply concerned' at the state of children and adolescent mental health provision

Samantha Booth

Mental health
Investigation

Mental health: How schools are dealing with the ‘new normal’

Headteachers 'pray' the next tragedy is not one of their students

Samantha Booth

Mental health

Seven things you need to know about children’s mental health

One in four 17 to 19-year-olds have a probable mental health disorder, finds NHS survey

Samantha Booth

Mental health
Suspensions among pupils back up during second year of pandemic but exclusions still falling
Exclusive

Third of headteachers actively looking to leave education sector

Heads support service 'sadly unsurprised' by new report on teacher wellbeing

Amy Walker

Mental health
The DfE revealed further details of its senior mental health lead training plans.

New ‘extracurricular handbook’ to help schools tackle mental health

But government rejects MPs' calls for all students to undergo a mental health assessment

Samantha Booth

Mental health

Inquiry will examine mental health impact of exclusions and isolation

Former minister fears children are 'punished for behaviour that is linked to their mental health'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *