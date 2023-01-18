NEU claims ‘suspected criminal operation’ trying to ‘scam’ members

Teachers' union's Facebook posts being 'bombarded' by 'criminals trying to trick members into giving money'

The National Education Union (NEU) has claimed a suspected “organised criminal operation” is “trying to trick” its members into giving them money.

The union alerted members to how its Facebook post are “being bombarded” by the suspects who are “trying to trick NEU members into giving them money”.

The union has “engaged specialists in attempting to resolve the problem and are dealing with relevant authorities”.

IMPORTANT: All of our posts on Facebook are currently being bombarded by suspected organised criminal operation who are trying to trick NEU members into giving them money. We have engaged specialists in attempting to resolve the problem and are dealing with relevant authorities. — National Education Union (@NEUnion) January 18, 2023

Social media users should not click on any link unless its from the official NEU page and in “no circumstances” give financial details unless on the NEU website, the union added.

It comes days after the union announced seven days of strike action by teachers across England and Wales in February and March.

Schools Week has approached NEU for more information.