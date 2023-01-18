Home All news
NEU claims ‘suspected criminal operation’ trying to ‘scam’ members

Teachers' union's Facebook posts being 'bombarded' by 'criminals trying to trick members into giving money'

18 Jan 2023, 13:52

The National Education Union (NEU) has claimed a suspected “organised criminal operation” is “trying to trick” its members into giving them money.

The union alerted members to how its Facebook post are “being bombarded” by the suspects who are “trying to trick NEU members into giving them money”.

The union has “engaged specialists in attempting to resolve the problem and are dealing with relevant authorities”.

Social media users should not click on any link unless its from the official NEU page and in “no circumstances” give financial details unless on the NEU website, the union added.

It comes days after the union announced seven days of strike action by teachers across England and Wales in February and March.

Schools Week has approached NEU for more information.

