ITT review: DfE rejects all accreditation appeals

All appeals made by teacher trainers who were unsuccessful in the government’s ITT market review accreditation process have been rejected.

James Noble-Rogers, from the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, warned today that the process had been “seriously flawed”.

“We are both surprised and disappointed that none of the appeals were successful and that ITE providers of proven quality who have been supplying schools with excellent teachers for many years will be forced out of the market,” he said.

Noble-Rogers said the 500-word limit for appeal applications had made “no allowances” for the number of issues providers had to address and was “unduly restrictive”.

Cases needed to be based on the grounds of an administrative or processing error.

“The results, given the current teacher supply crisis, make no sense whatsoever,” Noble-Rogers said.

Figures last week showed the Department for Education (DfE) had missed its recruitment target for secondary trainee teachers this year by more than 40 per cent.

UCET said it would continue to support its members, either to partner with accredited providers, to diversify their provision, or through “further challenges”. It is understood the latter could mean legal action.

Appeal outcomes, which were sent this afternoon, came after weeks of delays. It is understood providers were informally told to expect a response in mid-November.

The DfE has been contacted for comment.

This story is being updated.