Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted already nearly 2,000 inspections behind school target

But watchdog confident it can ramp up visits to meet pledge of inspecting every school by July 2025

But watchdog confident it can ramp up visits to meet pledge of inspecting every school by July 2025

8 Dec 2022, 13:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
The Headteachers' Roundtable group had previously called for safeguarding to be separated from Ofsted inspections

Ofsted is nearly two thousand inspections off the pace of its target to inspect all schools by 2025, new figures suggest.

Data submitted to the Parliamentary education committee shows Ofsted carried out 4,814 inspections between April last year and August this year.

The watchdog got a £23 million funding boost in last year’s spending review to inspect all schools between April 2021 and July 2025.

Latest figures show there are 21,602 state schools. Reaching the target would equate to completing an average of 424 inspections a month over the four-year period.

Based on this method, Ofsted should have completed 6,784 inspections by August to keep up with the pace. It is 1,970 inspections (29 per cent) off course.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman told MPs the backlog was because few schools were inspected in summer last year, with visits paused in December and reduced in January and February last year due to deferrals and fewer inspectors.

Spielman, who said during a hearing last month that “about 1,000” inspections had been lost because of Covid, said in the letter: “We are now accelerating our inspection cycle by recruiting more inspectors and increasing the number of inspections we carry out each year.

“We are currently on track to meet our commitment to inspect all schools, at least once, by July 2025.”

She previously told MPs that Omicron setbacks had been “factored into planning” to meet the commitment.

When asked for comment, Ofsted pointed Schools Week to Spielman’s comments in the letter.

More from this theme

Ofsted, SEND

Improving councils can get top SEND marks under new inspections

Ofsted amends new framework after complaints its proposals would 'set the bar too high'

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Spielman wants ‘age-appropriate limits’ on RSE lesson content

Ofsted's chief inspector also reveals scale of 'lost inspections' and 'uncomfortably high' ITT grades at education committee hearing

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Four in five ‘outstanding’ schools lose top Ofsted grade

Watchdog says data from first full year after exemption lifted shows 'removing a school from scrutiny does not make...

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted
Assistive technology admissions

Ofsted to carry out review of schools’ careers guidance

Watchdog to recommend improvements in practice by next autumn

Samantha Booth

Ofsted
The number of primary-age children in alternative provision has risen by more than a quarter in the last five years

Spielman: Special school crisis leaves primary pupils ‘languishing’ in AP

Places shortage, lengthy waits for EHC plans and no cash means some youngsters stuck in 'unsuitable' alternative provision, Ofsted...

Amy Walker

Ofsted
A new Ofsted research report looks at effective practice for secondary school pupils struggling with reading

Boosting reading in secondary schools: 6 Ofsted report findings

Watchdog says tips from top schools will help others improve reading for struggling pupils and inform its own inspections

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *