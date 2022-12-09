Holland Park School's failed High Court claim against the DfE paves the way for it to join United Learning

Holland Park School's failed High Court claim against the DfE paves the way for it to join United Learning

A group of parents backed by the National Education Union have lost a High Court bid to block the transfer of the high-profile Holland Park School to England’s largest multi-academy trust.

The campaigners had claimed government failed to properly consult over the controversial decision to move the standalone London academy into United Learning.

But Mrs Justice Hill dismissed the claim in a High Court judgement handed down on Friday, ruling that the DfE’s stakeholder engagement had been a “fair” process.

The decision paves the way for the transfer, proposed by trustees and backed by the Department for Education, to go ahead.

It had been due to take effect in September, but the DfE agreed to pause the transfer pending the case.

United Learning and other trusts have been providing support this year however, and the legal transfer may now happen as early as January – though the claimants could still appeal.

Controversial transfer after scandal

The plan to transfer the single-academy trust, once dubbed the “socialist Eton”, came after a bullying and discrimination scandal was exposed and financial problems emerged at the trust.

But the move was heavily opposed by a group of parents, as well as many staff members of the NEU and the local authority, Kensington & Chelsea. Staff walked out earlier this year, but suspended the action in October pending the High Court case.

More than 300 parents wrote to the government in June condemning the transfer process, and campaigners have attempted legal action against the trust, Ofsted and DfE.

Court documents show the DfE accused claimants of a “persistent failure to accept and engage with the grave operational difficulties of maintaining HPS as a SAT”, in the judge’s words.

Financial controls placed on the trust, which included ordering it to consider a MAT transfer, were recently lifted in recognition of improvements.

But it was also rated ‘inadequate‘ earlier this year, allowing a DfE regional director greater powers over the transfer.

Rival Ark plan blocked

The court documents also show trustees’ initial bid to join another large MAT, Ark Schools, was blocked by the regional director because the trust was only willing to take the school on in September 2023.

The official said this was “not an acceptable date of transfer because of the urgent need to stabilise HPS”, according to the judgement document.

The case is part of a wider trend for single-academy trusts to fold into larger ones amid political and financial pressures, but has been one of the most fiercely contested battles to date.

Holland Park School, The Department for Education, NEU, parent campaigners and United Learning were all approache dfor comment.