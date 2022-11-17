Minister admits ‘transparency’ needed over academy transfers and conversion

MATs and academy-sceptics alike are likely to welcome more transparency about why schools get transferred to particular trusts

A government minister has accepted more “transparency” is needed in its decision-making over academisation and transfers of schools into new trusts.

Baroness Barran, recently re-appointed academies minister, said it was in response to sector calls for greater openness as part of its ongoing review of academy regulation.

Speaking at the Schools and Academies Show in Birmingham today, she also pledged to “simplify” regulatory burdens on trusts, and highlighted the importance of trusts having “geographical coherence”.

The government’s academy system has faced criticism before over transparency about significant decisions over schools’ futures.

Struggling maintained schools and academies can be forced to academise or join new trusts through a process known as “brokering” and “rebrokering”. But decisions are signed off at regional government advisory board meetings not open to the public, with only limited minutes published typically months later.

Baroness Barran said the government’s external advisory group on academy regulation and commissioning had been working “tirelessly” since the summer on potential reforms.

“One of the things that’s been clearly fed back to us is that we need to be much more transparent about trust quality, the metrics that we use, and where we use them and how we use them in our commissioning and rebrokering and brokering decisions about schools.”

She said she had heard from “many” in the sector about how regulatory burdens can feel “duplicative”, and the government is working to “strip out any unnecessary reporting”.

It is also trying to ensure a “seamless interface” between the Education and Skills Funding Agency and Department for Education in trusts’ dealings with them.

Barran spent most of her speech setting out some aspects of the government’s definition of “strong” trusts, repeating themes previously spelled out including collaboration, culture, economies of scale and career opportunities.

But she also placed fresh emphasis on the importance of “geographic coherence”.

She stressed this was not “trusts operating in a single area”, but instead trusts having clusters of schools – “so they can benefit from some of the collaboration that can take palace between schools that are close to each other.”

Schools Week reported earlier this month how government officials were working on plans to package up “clusters” of schools eligible for government intervention so they can be moved en-masse into large academy trusts.

Jonathan Gullis, the former schools minister, told Schools Week that officials wanted to be more strategic about academy expansion and help large trusts into areas in which they did not have schools.

Barran’s speech did not mention the government’s autumn statement due just hours later, however, despite the scale of sector worries about budgets and belt-tightening.

Stephen Morales, chief executive of the Institute of School Business Leaders, said on stage following Barran’s speech that it was a “regurgitation of things we’ve heard in the period before the summer”.

He was “slightly disappointed” not to hear more on the autumn statement, having warned in his own speech earlier of schools risking insolvency. But he would be “interested” to hear more about efforts to simplify regulatory burdens.