Home All news
MATs

Large trust CEO leaves after just 18 months

GLF Schools boss stands down with 'immediate effect'

GLF Schools boss stands down with 'immediate effect'

21 May 2025, 14:10

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The boss of one of England’s biggest multi-academy trusts has suddenly stepped down from his role – less than 18 months since he took the job.

An email sent to GLF Schools staff, seen by Schools Week, announced CEO Julian Drinkall has left the chain “effective immediately”.

Drinkall took over from Jon Chaloner – who was in the position for 11 years – at the beginning of 2024.

“We would like to inform you that, by mutual agreement, Julian Drinkall will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer of GLF Schools effective immediately,” the email read.

“We thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Chief finance officer James Nicholson has been appointed CEO on an interim basis.

With “24 years’ experience of senior leadership”, he will ensure the trust “continue[s] to build on the good systems and processes now in place to prioritise and support our schools”, the trust said.

GLF runs 43 academies, making it the 11th largest in England, according to latest government data.

Drinkall became GLF CEO last year following a brief spell as general manager at Aga Khan Schools, the educational arm of the Aga Khan Development Network which works to improve the welfare and prospects of people in the developing world.

Before that he ran Lift Schools, which was then known as Academies Enterprise Trust.

Under Drinkall, GLF spent £240,000 on redundancy payments last year and also attracted attention for trialling an app that blocks “distracting” mobile phone use during school hours.

Blackout apps and redundancies

Earlier this year, it was revealed GLF will trial a “blackout” app at four of its academies that blocks certain content from pupils’ phones during classes.

It said the technology would prevent access “to distracting apps, including social media, games, and web browsers”, and “disable cameras and recording features”.

But it will allow “essential functions”, like calls and messages, to remain accessible. However some parents have privacy concerns over the app.

Former CEO Jon Chaloner

Accounts show the trust spent £242,000 on redundancy payments in 2023-24, compared to £36,000 the previous year. Staff numbers also dropped by 4 per cent from just over 2,700 to 2,631.

The trust told Schools Week in January that it has “restructured in order to increase efficiency and investment in education provision”. This is why the changes “predominantly involved administrative staff”.

“The trust is in a good financial position, but the emphasis is on investing in education rather than maintaining a larger administrative structure,” it added.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

MATs
Exclusive

Trust sues ex-bosses over global business trips, holiday cottages – and wants wages repaid

Full story of the landmark SchoolsCompany Trust court case as trustees chased for missing £2.8 million

Freddie Whittaker

MATs
Exclusive

SchoolsCompany: £900k, three years … and still no final claims

Landmark academy court case criticised over 'scandalous' costs and delays

Freddie Whittaker

MATs
Exclusive

Former AET boss Julian Drinkall to take over at GLF

Drinkall returns to the sector to take over from Jon Chaloner who will stand down at the end of...

John Dickens

MATs

7 new details on how MAT CEO training scheme will work

£3.8m contract for government's trust boss development programme published

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *