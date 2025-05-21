Large trust CEO leaves after just 18 months

The boss of one of England’s biggest multi-academy trusts has suddenly stepped down from his role – less than 18 months since he took the job.

An email sent to GLF Schools staff, seen by Schools Week, announced CEO Julian Drinkall has left the chain “effective immediately”.

Drinkall took over from Jon Chaloner – who was in the position for 11 years – at the beginning of 2024.

“We would like to inform you that, by mutual agreement, Julian Drinkall will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer of GLF Schools effective immediately,” the email read.

“We thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Chief finance officer James Nicholson has been appointed CEO on an interim basis.

With “24 years’ experience of senior leadership”, he will ensure the trust “continue[s] to build on the good systems and processes now in place to prioritise and support our schools”, the trust said.

GLF runs 43 academies, making it the 11th largest in England, according to latest government data.

Drinkall became GLF CEO last year following a brief spell as general manager at Aga Khan Schools, the educational arm of the Aga Khan Development Network which works to improve the welfare and prospects of people in the developing world.

Before that he ran Lift Schools, which was then known as Academies Enterprise Trust.

Under Drinkall, GLF spent £240,000 on redundancy payments last year and also attracted attention for trialling an app that blocks “distracting” mobile phone use during school hours.

Blackout apps and redundancies

Earlier this year, it was revealed GLF will trial a “blackout” app at four of its academies that blocks certain content from pupils’ phones during classes.

It said the technology would prevent access “to distracting apps, including social media, games, and web browsers”, and “disable cameras and recording features”.

But it will allow “essential functions”, like calls and messages, to remain accessible. However some parents have privacy concerns over the app.

Former CEO Jon Chaloner

Accounts show the trust spent £242,000 on redundancy payments in 2023-24, compared to £36,000 the previous year. Staff numbers also dropped by 4 per cent from just over 2,700 to 2,631.

The trust told Schools Week in January that it has “restructured in order to increase efficiency and investment in education provision”. This is why the changes “predominantly involved administrative staff”.

“The trust is in a good financial position, but the emphasis is on investing in education rather than maintaining a larger administrative structure,” it added.