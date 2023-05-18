Jon Chaloner becomes third large trust CEO to leave their role so far this year

The founding chief executive of one of the country’s largest academy trusts will step down in December – the third large trust boss leave their role this year.

Jon Chaloner, chief executive of GLF Schools, said “the time is right” for a change after 25 years in school leadership.

With 42 schools, GLF is the country’s twelfth largest trust. The departure of Chaloner, 53, follows that of John Murphy, who announced in April he would be leaving Oasis Community Learning, the country’s sixth largest trust, to pursue other projects in education.

Nick Hudson is also retiring from leading 43-school Ormiston Academies Trust at the end of this academic year, with Ambition Institute’s Tom Rees to take over the helm.

It means by the end of this year, five of the 15 largest trusts will have a change in CEO since mid-2021.

Lynne O’Reilly, GLF’s chair, said: “Jon’s legacy is immense. 17,600 children are taught across our schools every year, and I know that our staff hold a high regard for and greatly value his leadership.

“The trust’s record of successful school improvement is testament to Jon’s determination to ensure that every child has the opportunity to ‘grow, learn and flourish. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon for his unswerving commitment to making GLF Schools the best it can be.”

Chaloner has led the trust for 11 years, is a national leader of education and serves on the Department for Education’s south east regional director advisory board.

GLF is also a teaching school hub and runs a SCITT.

‘Immensely rewarding’

Chaloner told colleagues it has been a “privilege” to serve in his current role, growing the trust from just two schools.

“Educating our children and young people, past and present, in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and the London Boroughs of Croydon and Wandsworth has been immensely rewarding and it has enabled me to enjoy the most fulfilling career.

“It has been 25 years since I joined a school’s leadership team and, for nearly 20 years, I have been a Headteacher or CEO. I believe that the time is right to make a change and I shall always be grateful for the opportunities that I have been given since my association with Glyn School began 17 years ago.”

Acknowledging that the change in leadership “may be unsettling”, he will support trustees with recruiting his successor and ensure a “smooth transition”.

“I am grateful to the executive team, central team, as well as Heads and all GLF staff based in schools, for the unstinting support and hard work that they give daily for the benefit of the children and students attending our schools,” he added.

O’Reilly added: “I speak on behalf of trustees when I express my sadness that Jon will be leaving GLF Schools, and I know that many colleagues will feel similarly.

“However, I wish Jon success for the next phase of his life, and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure all families and colleagues that the trust board is committed to recruiting a new CEO for GLF Schools who will continue Jon’s hard work and, crucially, maintain and develop the culture and ethos that Jon has created and which we know is important to all stakeholders”.