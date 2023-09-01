Former AET boss Julian Drinkall to take over at GLF

Drinkall returns to the sector to take over from Jon Chaloner who will stand down at the end of this year

The former chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust has been named the new boss of GLF Schools.

Julian Drinkall, who left AET in 2021, will take over from Jon Chaloner at the end of this year, Schools Week understands. Staff were told this morning.

Schools Week revealed in May Chaloner was to step down from the trust, the country’s 12th largest. He became the third large trust boss to announce they would step down this year.

Drinkall returns to the sector after a brief spell as general manager at Aga Khan Schools, the educational arm of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) which works to improve the welfare and prospects of people in the developing world, particularly across Asia and Africa.