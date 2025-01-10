ECF and NPQ review: What you need to know

The government is planning a series of changes to the early career framework, and a full review in 2027

The government is planning a series of changes to the early career framework, and a full review in 2027

The government will revise and rename the early career framework (ECF) programme for new teachers, ahead of a “full review” of the scheme in 2027.

Introduced in 2021, the ECF guarantees continuing development, training and mentoring for new teachers in their first two years in the classroom.

Ahead of the election, Labour pledged to review the programme. Now it has fleshed out those plans, alongside the announcement of a review of national professional qualifications (NPQs).

Here’s what you need to know.

1. A full ECF review in 2027…

The government has announced that a “full review” of the ECF will take place in 2027.

It will “focus on teaching pupils with SEND and mentoring”, and the government said it recognised “that there is more work to do in these areas”.

“Taking a longer-term approach will allow us the time to take account of the latest evidence and any implications following our reforms to the SEND system”.

2. …with ECF ‘revised’ and renamed in meantime

Ahead of the 2027 review, the DfE said it would be “revising and improving delivery of what was formerly referred to as the ECF programme by introducing the early career teacher entitlement (ECTE) from September 2025”.

Like the ECF, the ECTE will provide a two-year period of support and training for early career teachers (ECTs).

It too will include a training programme, mentor support, time off timetable for training and mentoring activities, regular progress reviews and assessment with expert colleagues.

The DfE confirmed the combined initial teacher training and early career framework (ITTECF), which sets out the content trainees and new teachers should cover, will still come into effect in September 2025 as planned.

3. ‘Workload, flexibility, contextualisation’ improvements

The DfE said changes introduced in September 2025 would focus on improving “mentor workload, flexibility, and contextualisation”. These changes are being made in response to the last ECF review, which was carried out in 2023.

From September, “the training requirement for new mentors will be shortened from two years to one year in order to reduce mentor workload”. The government had already scrapped minimum hours of training for mentors last year.

Lead providers will also introduce mentor session materials so mentors can spend their time with ECTs rather than planning sessions and creating resources, while new diagnostic tools will help focus on aspects ECTs most need to develop.

4. Schools to receive ‘package of support’

Schools will also be given a package of support including “free materials for schools to train their own mentors”. Improvements will be made to training materials available for those teaching SEND pupils, the DfE said.

The DfE will also review charges made to schools for quality assurance, to ensure the school-led route “is not financially restricting”.

Schools designing their own training are charged by their ‘appropriate body’ for programme quality assurance checks each time they take on a new teacher.

The DfE says it planned to strengthen the guidance to ensure appropriate bodies are “only charging what they need to”. It will also streamline the registration process meaning schools that want to deliver their own training can spend less time on admin.

5. Number of accredited ECF providers drops to five

The number of accredited ECF providers has dropped from six to five.

Ambition Institute, Education Development Trust, Teach First, UCL Institute of Education and National Institute of Teaching will all remain training providers from September 2025.

Meanwhile Best Practice Network will no longer be an accredited provider.

6. NPQ review launched

The government on Friday also announced a review of the framework for national professional qualifications (NPQs), with sector experts to advise on how to boost SEND, executive leadership and workload reduction skills in courses.

The previous government reformed the suite of NPQs, alongside introducing a new early career framework, as part of its ‘golden thread’ of teacher development reforms.

NPQs were offered for free as part of a £184 million Covid recovery plan scheme, but funding was massively scaled back by the Conservatives last year.

7. NPQ review to focus on four key areas

The review will look at making sure NPQs are providing better training in four key areas: SEND, leadership progression, workload reduction, and operational leadership.

It will look at ensuring NPQs offering the “best practice” for teaching pupils with special needs.

The review is also due to look at how leaders can make choices that support workload reduction, and best practice in operational aspects of leadership – such as “budget management and workforce deployment”.

The government has also committed to delivering a teacher training entitlement to “ensure teachers stay up to date on best practice with continuing professional development”.

8. The NPQ expert panel members

Shazia Azhar, Spring Grove Junior and Infant School

Dr Herminder Channa OBE, Oasis

Susan Douglas, Eden Academy Trust

Keziah Featherstone, The Mercian Trust

Dr Neil Gilbride, Ambition Institute

David Monis-Weston, Purposeful Ventures

Reuben Moore, National Institute of Teaching

Chris Paterson, Education Endowment Foundation

Dr Cat Scutt, Chartered College of Teaching

Sonia Thompson, St. Matthew’s C.E. Primary Research and Support School

Lisa Walsh, Grove Street Primary School