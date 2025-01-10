Home All news
Politics

Phillipson faces first education committee grilling

Education secretary set to be questioned by MPs over SEND, wellbeing bill and private school fees

Education secretary set to be questioned by MPs over SEND, wellbeing bill and private school fees

10 Jan 2025, 15:08

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Bridget Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson will face questions about SEND provision and charging VAT on private school fees during her first education committee hearing next week.

The education secretary will also be grilled over aspects of the new children’s wellbeing and schools bill, including how unique identifier codes and a national register of children not in school will be developed.

Susan Acland-Hood
Susan Acland Hood

Members of the committee may also examine why the legislation does not include provisions for eligible children to be auto-enrolled for free school meals.

On SEND, issues like how to make mainstream settings more inclusive and what action will be taken to stop councils from declaring effective bankruptcy over high needs costs in future years will be tackled.

Phillipson will also be questioned over the potential impact VAT on private school fees could have, the government’s progress refurbishing aging buildings and remediating those with RAAC and Ofsted reforms.

Department for Education permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood will also give evidence on Wednesday.

Latest education roles from

Headteacher

Headteacher

Sycamore Academy

View job
Admissions and Customer Services Manager

Admissions and Customer Services Manager

Southwark College

View job
GCSE English Teacher

GCSE English Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer B Maths

Lecturer B Maths

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A Maths

Lecturer A Maths

Bolton College

View job
Head of Alternative Provisions – Fixed Term

Head of Alternative Provisions – Fixed Term

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Politics
Investigation

Labour scraps computing hubs, with languages scheme scaled back

Just three of the Conservatives’ subject hub programmes will remain as Labour said it is taking 'difficult decisions'

Jack Dyson

Politics

Mary Bousted and Anne Longfield made peers by Labour

The pair will sit in the House of Lords after being nominated for peerages by the Labour party

Schools Week Reporter

Politics
Exclusive

Sir Kevan Collins interview: ‘We’re making MATs accountable’

England's school system has 'practice we should be proud of', but 'pockets that we should be ashamed of', says...

John Dickens

Politics

Labour reviewing all of Eton’s proposed ‘elite’ state schools

Planned sixth forms in Dudley, Teeside and Oldham are part of a review of whether 44 free schools offer value...

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *