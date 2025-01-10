Phillipson faces first education committee grilling

Education secretary set to be questioned by MPs over SEND, wellbeing bill and private school fees

Bridget Phillipson will face questions about SEND provision and charging VAT on private school fees during her first education committee hearing next week.

The education secretary will also be grilled over aspects of the new children’s wellbeing and schools bill, including how unique identifier codes and a national register of children not in school will be developed.

Members of the committee may also examine why the legislation does not include provisions for eligible children to be auto-enrolled for free school meals.

On SEND, issues like how to make mainstream settings more inclusive and what action will be taken to stop councils from declaring effective bankruptcy over high needs costs in future years will be tackled.

Phillipson will also be questioned over the potential impact VAT on private school fees could have, the government’s progress refurbishing aging buildings and remediating those with RAAC and Ofsted reforms.

Department for Education permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood will also give evidence on Wednesday.