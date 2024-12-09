Home All news
Movers and Shakers, Ofqual

Dr Susan Tranter appointed Ofqual chair

Academy trust CEO takes over from interim chair Frances Wadsworth

9 Dec 2024, 10:26

Academy trust chief executive Dr Susan Tranter has been named as the new chair of the board of exams regulator Ofqual.

She will replace Frances Wadsworth, who has served as interim chair since January, in the new year.

Tranter is currently CEO of multi-academy trust EdAct.

She has also served as a panel member on the National Child Safeguarding Practice Panel since 2018 and is an expert member of Ofsted’s reference group for behaviour and attendance.

The government has not said whether she will continue in her existing roles alongside her work with Ofqual. She will be paid £55,000 a year for a time commitment of two days a week.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson, who appointed Tranter following an “open recruitment competition and assessment process”, said she “brings over three decades of invaluable experience in education, from the classroom to senior leadership, combined with a deep understanding of wider system improvement”.

“Her proven track record of fostering excellence and fairness in education makes her the ideal leader to guide Ofqual in maintaining the integrity of our qualifications and ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to Frances for her dedication and leadership as interim chair over the past year. Her steady guidance has been instrumental in maintaining Ofqual’s vital work.”

‘An exciting time’

Tranter said she was “delighted to join Ofqual and eager to work with the chief regulator, the team and the board to drive reforms that create opportunities for young people through our qualifications system.

“It’s an exciting time to lead the board through a period of change and progress.”

The position of chair became available last January after previous holder Sir Ian Bauckham became interim chief regulator at the regulator.

He is the government’s preferred candidate to take the job permanently, and will have his pre-appointment hearing with MPs tomorrow.

He said Tranter’s “extensive experience and knowledge of our education system will be a great asset to the work of Ofqual”.

Tranter has been appointed for an initial term of three years.

