Home All news
Exams

Ofqual reveals new interim chair

Former teacher and college principal Frances Wadsworth will step up when Sir Ian Bauckham takes up chief regulator post

Former teacher and college principal Frances Wadsworth will step up when Sir Ian Bauckham takes up chief regulator post

19 Dec 2023, 16:52

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofqual has appointed its deputy chair to lead its board while a permanent chair is found.

Frances Wadsworth, a former teacher and college principal, will become the exams regulator’s interim chair on January 1. She will be in post for “up to 12 months” while a successor to Sir Ian Bauckham is found.

Last month it was announced that Bauckham will move from the Ofqual chair role to be interim chief regulator, replacing Jo Saxton who becomes chief executive of UCAS next month.

This leaves the permanent roles of both chair and chief regulator at Ofqual vacant.

‘Delighted’

Wadsworth said she was “delighted to have been invited to serve as the interim chair of Ofqual, particularly at such an important time for the organisation and for the sector.”

“I know from my experience in education how important qualifications, supported by regulation, are and the impact they can have on individuals, employers and organisations,” she added.

Wadsworth joined the board of Ofqual in April 2017. In addition to being its deputy chair, she also chairs the regulator’s audit committee.

According to the Ofqual board’s register of interests, Wadsworth is also a lay advisor to the Thames Valley Magistracy and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

She was made a CBE for services to education in the Queen’s 2022 birthday honours.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Ofqual plays an important role in ensuring our current and future qualifications work effectively, especially as we develop the new Advanced British Standard.

“Frances brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in advancing education and I look forward to working alongside her to ensure students taking qualifications and assessments in 2024 have the best possible chance to succeed.”

More from this theme

Exams

Ofqual confirms plan for GCSE exam aids in 2024

Exams regulator green lights formulae and equation sheets for one final year

Samantha Booth

Exams

65,000 more exam grade appeals – but still below pre-Covid levels

Marking challenges move closer towards 2019 levels after exams returned to pre-virus standards

Jack Dyson

Exams

Advanced British Standard consultation: What you need to know

Ministers seek views on their plans for new 16 to 19 qualification dubbed 'headless chicken policymaking'

John Dickens

Exams
The number of penalties handed out to students caught cheating has risen for a second year

Exams: Pupil cheating rises by a fifth, with harsher punishments

The number of pupils caught cheating in GCSE and A-level exams continues to rise

Amy Walker

Exams
OCR will launch a fully-digital computer science GCSE assessment in 2025

OCR to launch first fully-digital GCSE in 2025

On-screen computer science exam would allow for a 'more authentic assessment', but schools can opt out

Amy Walker

Exams

Only public confidence stopping us from using AI in marking, says AQA

AQA's boss said artificial intelligence could be used 'pretty much tomorrow morning' to mark markers

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *