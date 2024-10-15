Dates revealed for curriculum review national roadshow 

The government’s curriculum and assessment review is taking to the road over the next six weeks to ensure views are heard from every part of the country.
The national roadshows will be held in each region in England, with views sought from experts, parents, teachers, leaders, students and employers.
Those attending will be able to hear from review chair Professor Becky Francis and panel members, as well as asking questions and providing feedback.
You can register to attend here. If the event is full, you can be added to a waitlist by emailing events+car-roadshow@amplitude.org.uk
South west
Future Skills Centre, Exeter College, Exeter
Monday October 21, 1pm – 4pm
East of England
Cambourne Village College, Cambridge
Wednesday October 23, 1pm – 4pm
East Midlands
Malcolm Arnold Academy, Northampton
Thursday October 24, 1pm – 4pm
London
Westminster Kingsway College, London
Monday November 4, 4pm – 7pm
Online webinar
Tuesday November 5, 4pm
West Midlands
Ormiston George Salter Academy, West Bromwich
Monday November 11, 1pm – 4pm
South east
Folkestone Academy, Folkestone
Tuesday November 19, 1pm – 4pm
Yorkshire and Humber
Doncaster College, Doncaster
Thursday November 21, 4pm – 7pm
North east
Wyvern Academy, Darlington
Tuesday November 26, 1pm – 4pm
North west
The Oldham Academy North, Oldham
Wednesday November 27, 4pm – 7pm
Online webinar
Thursday November 28, 1pm
