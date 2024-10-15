Dates revealed for curriculum review national roadshow 

11 events scheduled this autumn for sector to give their views

11 events scheduled this autumn for sector to give their views

The government’s curriculum and assessment review is taking to the road over the next six weeks to ensure views are heard from every part of the country.

The national roadshows will be held in each region in England, with views sought from experts, parents, teachers, leaders, students and employers.

Those attending will be able to hear from review chair Professor Becky Francis and panel members, as well as asking questions and providing feedback.

You can register to attend here. If the event is full, you can be added to a waitlist by emailing events+car-roadshow@amplitude.org.uk

Curriculum review must read

Curriculum review: what schools need to know

Call for evidence launched: key questions answered

Revealed: 12-member panel to lead Labour review

Q and A: Becky Francis on the problems her review is trying to solve

South west

Future Skills Centre, Exeter College, Exeter

Monday October 21, 1pm – 4pm

East of England

Cambourne Village College, Cambridge

Wednesday October 23, 1pm – 4pm

East Midlands

Malcolm Arnold Academy, Northampton

Thursday October 24, 1pm – 4pm

London

Westminster Kingsway College, London

Monday November 4, 4pm – 7pm

Online webinar

Tuesday November 5, 4pm

West Midlands

Ormiston George Salter Academy, West Bromwich

Monday November 11, 1pm – 4pm

South east

Folkestone Academy, Folkestone

Tuesday November 19, 1pm – 4pm

Yorkshire and Humber

Doncaster College, Doncaster

Thursday November 21, 4pm – 7pm

North east

Wyvern Academy, Darlington

Tuesday November 26, 1pm – 4pm

North west

The Oldham Academy North, Oldham

Wednesday November 27, 4pm – 7pm

Online webinar

Thursday November 28, 1pm