Academy trust leaders, a SEND consultant and exams expert among those appointed to work with Professor Becky Francis

The 12-member panel appointed to review the curriculum and assessment for the new Labour government has been named.

Professor Becky Francis, the chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, was appointed in July to lead the review, pledged by Labour ahead of its victory in this year’s general election.

Now Francis has named the remaining 11 members of the independent panel that will review both the curriculum taught in schools and the way it will be assessed.

The panel includes academy trust chief executives Cassie Buchanan and Dr Vanessa Ogden, SEND consultant Gary Aubin and exams expert Professor Jo-Anne Baird.

It also includes Reach Foundation curriculum director Jon Hutchinson and Funmilola Stewart, who leads on equality, diversity and inclusion across the Dixons trust and also teaches history at Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford.

Sir Ian Bauckham, Ofqual’s chief regulator and a former academy trust CEO, will attend review meetings as an observer, contributing to discussions, but without a decision-making role.

‘Experience and expertise’

Francis said she was “excited to be working with this terrific group of professional experts”

The review panel will “draw on the experience and expertise of panel members with a detailed understanding of the curriculum in practice”.

“We have ensured that primary, secondary and post-16 sectors are represented to give due authority and respect to the expertise of education professionals in shaping the curriculum and outcomes they deliver.”

She added that, alongside its call for evidence, due to launch in September, the review would “engage and consult with crucial stakeholder groups”.

“We will work closely with education staff on the ground to produce a set of sensible, workable recommendations.

“We will consult young people and their parents to ensure that the views of children and young people are at the heart of the Review’s recommendations.

“And we will work closely with employers to ensure that children and young people leave education ready for life and work.”

The review will be “discerning about the issues it tackles.

“And whilst it won’t be able to address every issue linked to curriculum and assessment, I am confident that, by focusing on some key challenges, drawing on data and evidence, and listening to the views of the sector, we can develop an offer that works for young people and education professionals alike.”

The panel

Professor Becky Francis

Chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation

Former director of the UCL Institute of Education

Former professor at King’s College London

Former director of education, Royal Society of Arts

Former adviser to the Parliamentary education select committee

Gary Aubin

SEND consultant

Author of SENDMatters blog

Associate of the Education Endowment Foundation

Leader of a national SEND leadership network with Whole Education

Former SENDCo for a multi academy trust

Professor Jo-Anne Baird

Director of the University of Oxford’s Centre for Educational Assessment

Former head of the University of Oxford’s department of education

Held academic posts at the Institute of Education, University of London and the University of Bristol

Former head of research for the AQA exam board

Sir Ian Bauckham

Chief regulator of Ofqual

Chair of Oak National Academy

Former chair of Ofqual

Former CEO of Tenax Schools Trust

Led government reviews of teacher training and modern foreign languages

Nic Beech

Vice chancellor of the University of Salford

Chair of the Quality Council for UK Higher Education

Commissioner, International Higher Education Commission

Treasurer of Universities UK

Former vice-principal at the University of St Andrews

Former provost of Dundee University

Former vice-chancellor of Middlesex University

Cassie Buchanan

CEO of the Charter Schools Education Trust

Board member of Oak National Academy

National leader of education

Former head of Charles Dickens Primary School

Previous member of DfE advisory committees on early years, teacher wellbeing and workload reduction

Professor Zongyi Deng

Professor of curriculum and pedagogy at the Institute of Education Faculty of Education and Society, University College London

Leader of the Curriculum Subject Specialism Research Group (CSSRG)

Executive editor of the Journal of Curriculum Studies (JCS)

Has held faculty positions at Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) and the University of Hong Kong

Taught in the US and China

Jon Hutchinson

Director of curriculum and teacher development at the Reach Foundation

Former primary school teacher, A-level religious studies teacher and assistant head at Reach Academy Feltham

Former visiting fellow at the Ambition Institute

Regular expert advisor to the Department for Education

Member of the core group which developed the Early Career Framework

Party of the team that set up Oak National Academy

John Laramy

Principal and chief executive of Exeter College

Founding director of the Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust

Founding chair of the Exeter Specialist Mathematics School

Former director of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership

Former non-executive director of Pearson Education Limited

National leader of further education

Dr Vanessa Ogden

CEO of the Mulberry Schools Trust

Former headteacher of the Mulberry School for Girls

Honorary Academic at the UCL Institute of Education

Chair of the Fair Education Alliance and of the Unicorn Theatre

Founder of Global Girl Leading

Member of the DfE London regional board

Member of the Commission on Religious Education

National leader of education

Lisa O’Loughlin

Principal and CEO of the Nelson and Colne College Group after 30-year career working in large FE colleges

Former principal of The Manchester College

Former chair of the Greater Manchester College Group, which works with colleges and the combined authority to develop a ‘collaborative 16-18 curriculum’

Funmilola Stewart

Trust Leader for anti-racism and equality, diversity and inclusion across Dixons MAT

Leader of the anti-racism cross cutting team at Dixons

History teacher at Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford