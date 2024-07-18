Curriculum review launched: What schools need to know

Call for evidence to launch in September, with national roadshows and findings published in 2025

The new government’s curriculum and assessment review will launch a call for evidence in September, with national roadshows to ensure those “on the frontline” can have their say.

As revealed by Schools Week yesterday, Professor Becky Francis will lead the review, starting as chair next month.

She will be supported by an expert panel, with a call for evidence launching in September. Results will be published in 2025.

However, with the government’s current workload commitments – this could mean any changes may not be introduced until as late as September 2026, more than two years away.

Here’s your trusty Schools Week round up of everything you need to know …

1. Expert panel, and sector views ‘vital’

As Schools Week revealed yesterday, Education Endowment Foundation chief executive Francis will lead the review as its chair. She will start on August 6.

Francis will also be supported by an expert group “made up of individuals with experience right throughout the education system”. They have yet to be appointed.

A government press release also said the views of experts, parents, teachers and leaders “will be pivotal to the recommendations”.

2. September launch and curriculum roadshows!

An official call for evidence will be launched in September. The review will also take written evidence from “key stakeholders”.

Plus – there will be a “national roadshow” to meet and get input from staff “on the frontline”

3. Findings next year, but could be 2026 before changes

The government would only say the review will publish recommendations “in 2025”. The Department for Education has not said when changes would be implemented.

But its own workload commitment is that any major curriculum changes should be brought in, where possible, at the start of a school year – with a “lead in time of at least a year”.

If this was adhered to, it means any eventual changes might not be introduced until as late as September 2026 – more than two years away.

4. ‘Broad, inclusive and innovate’ curriculum sought …

The review will cover key stage 1 through to key stage 5.

Government said it wants a curriculum that “delivers excellent foundations in reading, writing and maths, and ensures every young person gets the opportunity to develop creative, digital, and speaking and listening skills particularly prized by employers”.

It will “build on the hard work of teachers who have brought their subjects alive with knowledge-rich teaching, to deliver a new national curriculum which is rich and broad, inclusive and innovative”.

The review will also look “closely at the key challenges” to youngsters’ attainment and the barriers that hold children back, in particular those who are socio-economically disadvantaged and those with special educational needs.

Views will also be sought on whether the current assessment system “can be improved for both young people and staff, while protecting the important role of examinations”.

5. … but ‘evolution not revolution’

However despite those commitments, the government said the review will “seek evolution not revolution”. They recognise the “pressure schools and colleges are already under, and the further strain the wholesale reform can bring”.

Government has pledged to be “alive to the trade-offs required to deliver high and rising standards alongside greater breadth – in particular any recommendations that would increase workload”.

Francis said: “I know how stretched schools, colleges and their staff are. So it’s particularly important to me to consider how any changes could contribute to staff workload and to avoid unintended consequences.

“Crucially, I want to make sure that the review and its recommendations are driven by evidence and a commitment to high standards for all our young people, irrespective of background.”

But one big change, already announced, is that academies will now have to follow the national curriculum up to age 16.

6. Review will ‘breathe new life into outdated curriculum’

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said this is an “important step in this government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity, deliver better life chances and enable more young people to get on”.

The review will “breathe new life into our outdated curriculum and assessment system” which has “for too long … held back” children.

7. Ex-DfE adviser and tutoring boss to lead EEF

Francis will join the DfE on secondment to lead the review. The EEF’s directors of impact and research, Chris Paterson and Emily Yeomans respectively, will be interim joint CEOs in her absence.

Paterson was formerly a policy adviser at the DfE, while Yeomans was a director of the National Tutoring Programme.

Dame Christine Gilbert, EEF chair, will “provide additional time and extra support” as “executive chair”.

Gilbert added: “A common thread running throughout Becky’s career has been a laser-like focus on addressing educational inequalities. I have no doubt that she will bring this commitment to the review.”