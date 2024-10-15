The elected group will draw on leaders from across England and give feedback on policy issues facing academies

The 125 leaders in the running for a place on the Confederation of School Trusts’ new policy advisory council have been revealed.

Drawing on CEOs, executives and trustees from each region, the group will be launched to provide feedback and insight on policy issues facing trusts.

It will not be a decision-making body, but will act as a “representative forum that can support CST in developing policy positions and speaking for the sector to external policy makers, including ministers”.

Members have until Friday October 25 to vote for who they want to represent their region.

Steve Rollett

Writing for Schools Week in July, CST deputy chief executive Steve Rollett said: “We are particularly keen to receive nominations from trust leaders from diverse backgrounds as we believe the sector can do more to be representative of the full richness of our communities.

“We will of course continue to engage with CST members through our usual channels; the council’s role is to supplement this by getting into more detail on specific issues.”

The elected group – for which voting opened yesterday – will consist of two accounting officers per region, one executive leader per region, two trustees nationally and two SEND or AP leaders altogether.

CST will appoint up to four more members to “ensure broad representation across demography, trust size and expertise.

Here are the nominees…

1. East Midlands

Accounting officers

Sean Kelly, Raleigh Education Trust CEO

Rebecca Meredith, Transform Trust CEO

Chris Wheatley, Flying High Trust CEO

Andrew Burns, Redhill Academy Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Annette Montague, Greenwood Academies Trust chief education officer

Claire Pannell, Anthem Schools Trust director of governance

Laura Lowe, Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust director of HR

Nimish Lad, Creative Education Trust head of curriculum development

2. East of England

Accounting officers

Lucy Scott, Eastern Learning Alliance CEO

Andrew Cooper, South East Essex Academy Trust CEO

Stuart Lock, Advantage Schools CEO

Catherine Stalham, South Essex Academy Trust

Julian Dutnall, LIFE Education Trust CEO

Dr Tim Coulson, Unity Schools Partnership CEO

Owen Jenkins, Broad Horizons Education Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Jonathan Lewis, The Diamond Learning Partnership Trust chief financial and operation officer

Oliver Phillips, Aspire Schools Trust CFO

Sharon Carlyon, Inclusive MAT COO

Jonathan Mountstevens, Beaumont School deputy headteacher

Chris Marks, Danes Educational Trust director of education

Marios Solomonides, BMAT Education director of SEND

3. London

Accounting officers

Tim Plumb, PolyMAT CEO

Simon London, Empower Learning Academy Trust CEO

David Boyle, The Dunraven Educational Trust CEO

Marino Charalambous, North Star Community Trust CEO

Jane Flynn, Children First Academy Trust CEO

Anthony Wilson, Newham Community Learning CEO

Dame Alice Hudson, Twyford CofE Academies Trust CEO

Ash Ali, Every Child, Every Day Academy Trust CEO

Roger Leighton, Partnership Learning CEO

Dr Nicola Crossley, Liberty Academy Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Frances Lorente, Ivy Learning Trust director of governance

Lucy Bruce, The Collegiate Trust director of performance and quality

Shareen Wilkinson, LEO Academy Trust executive director of education

Ben Levinson, The Tapscott Learning Trust executive headteacher

Caroline Doherty, Ark Schools head of public affairs

4. North East

Accounting officers

Andy Brown, Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO

Stuart McGhee, Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust CEO

Nichole Munro, Tees Valley Collaborative Trust CEO

Nick Blackburn, Lingfield Education Trust CEO

Christina Jones, River Tees MAT CEO

Mike Butler, The Education Village Academy Trust CEO

Zoe Carr, WISE Academies CEO

Executive leaders

Simon Oxenham, Woodard Academies Trust COO

Peter Willey, Ad Astra Academy Trust school improvement lead

Helen Durnion, Ad Astra Academy Trust school improvement lead

5. North West

Accounting officers

Matt Snelson, The Sir John Brunner Foundation CEO

Professor Andrew Wren, South Cumbria Multi-Academy Trust CEO

Pete Taylor, Audenshaw School Academy Trust principal

Executive leaders

Helen Arya, Oasis Community Learning deputy CEO

Kathryn McBurnie, The Sir John Brunner Foundation chief financial and operations officer

John Shannon, Frank Field Education Trust director of education

Tom Martell, Cumbria Education Trust director of strategic school improvement

Sam Gibbs, Greater Manchester Education Trust trust lead for curriculum and development

6. South East

Accounting officers

Jack Mayhew, Learning Partners Academy Trust CEO

Amanda Parry, HISP MAT CEO

David Harris, Engage Enrich Excel Academies CEO

Garret Fay, Insignis Academy Trust CEO

David Meades, Samphire Star Education Trust CEO

Sarah Bennett, Inspiring Futures Through Learning CEO

Pan Panayiotou, South Downs Education Trust CEO

Owen McColgan, The Howard Academy Trust CEO

Paul Kennedy, The Good Shepherd Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Benedicte Yue, River Learning Trust CFO

Jonathan Roddick, The Howard Partnership Trust director of education

Richard Tyson, Tenax Schools Trust director of workforce development and ethos

Melanie Saunders, Inspiring Futures Through Learning head of school improvement

7. South West

Accounting officers

Dr Jen Blunden, Truro and Penwith Academy Trust CEO

Tom Campbell, E-ACT CEO

Dan Morrow, Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust CEO

Bernie Green, Preston Primary Academy Trust CEO

Liz West, Initio Learning Trust CEO

Matthew Shanks, Education South West CEO

Dave Baker, The Olympus Academy Trust CEO

Adam Matthews, Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) CEO

James Passmore, Pickwick Academy Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Cliona Brown, E-ACT director of early years and early reading

Siobhan Meredith, The Ted Wragg MAT executive director of education

Peter Knight, Oasis Community Learning regional director south west secondary academies

8. West Midlands

Accounting officers

Rebecca Cox, Hales Valley Trust CEO

Jo Morgan, Shaw Education Trust CEO

Mark Unwin, Create Partnership Trust CEO

Peter Cooper, Heart of Mercia CEO

Carla Whelan, Empower Trust CEO

Edward Vitalis, Invictus Education Trust CEO

Dawn Haywood, Windsor Academy Trust CEO

Emily Verow, Three Spires Trust CEO

Matthew Meckin, The Rivers C of E Multi Academy Trust CEO

Tom Rees, Ormiston Academies Trust CEO

Cathie Paine, REAch2 Academy Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Paul Drew, The Lighthouse Federation COO

Tracy Goodyear, The Mercian Trust director of teacher development

Katy Khandeparker, SHINE Academies governance and compliance manager

Dr Herminder Channa, Oasis Community Learning regional director

9. Yorkshire and the Humber

Accounting officers

Rowena Hackwood, Astrea Academy Trust CEO

Shirley Watson, Beckfoot Trust CEO

John McNally, SHARE Multi Academy Trust CEO

Warren Carratt, Nexus MAT CEO

Richard Sheriff, Red Kite Learning Trust CEO

Executive leaders

Marie-Claire Bretherton, Waterton Academy Trust deputy CEO

Dave Barber, Ebor Academy Trust director of education

Jenny Thompson, Dixons Academies Trust school trust leader

10. National SEND/AP representatives

Rob Gasson, Wave Multi Academy Trust CEO

Ann-Marie Oliver, Ethos Academy Trust director of rducation/central DSL

Sue Prickett, Eastern Education Group Trust group director of finance and operations

Claire Thomson Deputy, Tarka Learning Partnership CEO

Nicole Dempsey, Dixons Academies Trust director of SEND and safeguarding

Sarah Johnson, The Skylark Partnership Trust trustee

David Walker, Horizons Specialist Academy Trust interim director of governance

Lisa Henshall, St Barts Multi Academy Trust SEND strategic lead

Angela Holdsworth, The Sea View Trust CEO

Laura Howieson School, Initio Learning Trust improvement lead – inclusion

Kelly Dryden, Open Thinking Partnership executive headteacher

Sarah Martin, Greenwood Academies Trust education director – special academies

Rebecca Rathmell, Ad Astra Academy Trust trust SEND specialist lead

Dr Paul Van Walwyk, Ambitious about Autism Schools Trust director of education

Polly Matthews, Blackdown Education Trust headteacher

11. National trustee representative

Mary Curnock Cook, River Learning Trust trustee

Fiona McSorley, The Collegiate Trust trustee

Keith Bardsley, The Collective Community Trust senior school quality assurance officer

Rama Venchard MBE, London South East Academies Trust chair of trustees

Stephen Hopkins, Community Inclusive Trust chair

Richard Sloan, Venturers Trust chair of trustees

Dr James Rogers, Durrington MAT trustee

Chris Jones, South Essex Academy Trust vice chair and committee chair of trust