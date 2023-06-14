Home All news
Exams

British Sign Language GCSE closer to reality as consultation launches

DfE aiming for first teaching of new qualification from 2025

DfE aiming for first teaching of new qualification from 2025

15 Jun 2023, 0:01

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The long-awaited introduction of a British Sign Language GCSE has moved one step closer to reality after the government launched a consultation on course content.

Ministers said the qualification, which they hope will be taught from 2025, will help students “communicate effectively with other signers for use in work, social and academic settings, providing them with valuable life skills welcomed by employers”.

Deaf charities and other campaigners have been calling for a BSL GCSE for years, and the government has been planning to introduce one for around five years, but with little progress.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said it was ” fantastic that British Sign Language will soon be taught in schools up and down the country”

“Good communication is essential both inside and outside the workplace and this historic GCSE will give students a vital life skill valued by employers.  

“This new qualification will break down barriers, advance equality of opportunity, and celebrate the history and rich culture of British Sign Language.”

The Department for Education said it had been “working closely with subject experts, stakeholders and schools to develop proposed content to ensure that this new GCSE is internationally recognised and accepted in school and college performance tables”.

“In line with our expectations for all qualifications, the GCSE will be knowledge-rich, diverse and as challenging as any other GCSE.”

Views on the new qualification, “including the language skills to be studied and the role of history, are being sought from teachers, employers and the deaf and hearing communities”.

The government is aiming to introduce the qualification for first teaching from September 2025.

‘Tell us what you think’

Dr Jo Saxton, chief regulator at Ofqual, said qualifications were meant to “increase opportunities and break down barriers”.

“This GCSE in British Sign Language will do that by encouraging more people to study the language, so I’m delighted to be launching our consultation on how students should be assessed in this exciting new GCSE.

Dr Jo Saxton
Dr Jo Saxton

“We want anyone with an interest in this new GCSE subject to tell us what they think about our proposals and whether these allow students the best opportunity to show how well they understand and can use British Sign Language.”

The announcement was welcomed by Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society.

She said BSL was a “native British language used by tens of thousands of people, so it’s only fair and right that BSL users should have the opportunity to achieve a GCSE in their own, legally recognised language”.

As well as learning how to sign effectively, the GCSE “will also give students an understanding of the history of sign language in the UK”.

“This will provide a solid foundation for students’ understanding of how the language has reached its current form,” the DfE said.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks.

More from this theme

Exams
GCSE and A-level entries for summer 2023 show German is on the out while classics are in

The key trends in 2023 GCSE and A-level entries

Boost in popularity for maths, computing and classical subjects, but language and creative subjects in trouble

Amy Walker

Exams

OCR to review difficulty of GCSE computer science paper

Follows backlash over exam leaving pupils 'completely disheartened' and warning it will put more youngsters off the subject

Amy Walker

Exams
Exclusive

AQA look at ‘Duolingo-style’ test for GCSE resitters

It follows calls from school leaders' union ASCL for a 'passport' in maths and English

Samantha Booth

Exams

Critically ill teens unable to sit exams can now get grades

Disabled pupils, such as those with cancer, who can't sit exams can now get their grades after campaign by...

Samantha Booth

Exams
GCSE and A-level entries for summer 2023 show German is on the out while classics are in

Exams: Some schools ‘unnecessarily’ doing too many ‘plan B’ tests

'Small number' of schools have 'created a large number of new and additional mock exams and assessments'

Samantha Booth

Exams

Half of examiners unhappy with pay and most are stressed

Ofqual survey also reveals more examiners are marking and being trained online

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *