Uni marking boycott: DfE suspends teacher trainee degree requirement

Graduates now able to start ITT courses before getting their degree this year after temporary rule change

14 Jun 2023, 15:22

The DfE has announced changes to the way ITT candidates are recruited over UCU marking boycotts

Prospective trainee teachers whose undergraduate degrees are delayed as a result of the university marking boycott will be able to start courses in September after government changed the rules.

It comes after Schools Week reported last week that the Department for Education (DfE) was assessing the “scale and likelihood” of possible disruption to courses.

University and College Union (UCU) members are taking action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, affecting 145 institutions and including a marking and assessment boycott.

It means exam results or coursework marks could be delayed, with some students unable to receive their degree before the end of the academic year.

In a blog post published today, DfE said it had the “potential” to impact initial teacher training (ITT) as candidates “usually need to prove that they have received their degree to start postgraduate courses”.

Universities and school-led providers will this year be able to recruit trainees whose degree status has not yet been confirmed, government said.

This will ensure “all good candidates will be able to start their courses in September”.

But providers will need to make sure recruits’ graduate status has been confirmed before they complete their ITT course.

The DfE is not directly involved in the university pay dispute, as pay is set by individual institutions.

“However, we want this disagreement resolved in a way that avoids disrupting students’ learning, especially given the difficulties students have faced during the pandemic,” the blog said.

“We strongly encourage a resolution that delivers good value for students, staff and universities.”

